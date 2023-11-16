There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For King Wan's (SGX:554) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, King Wan (SGX:554) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for King Wan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00062 = S$39k ÷ (S$111m - S$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, King Wan has an ROCE of 0.06%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.3%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how King Wan has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

King Wan has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.06% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Story continues

Another thing to note, King Wan has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, King Wan is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 75% in the last five years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with King Wan and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

