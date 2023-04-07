There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Gallant Venture's (SGX:5IG) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Gallant Venture (SGX:5IG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Gallant Venture, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0092 = S$11m ÷ (S$1.4b - S$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Gallant Venture has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Gallant Venture's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE is still rather low for Gallant Venture, we're glad to see it heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 1,685% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 58% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 13%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Gallant Venture has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 12% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

