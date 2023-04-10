There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Petra Energy Berhad's (KLSE:PENERGY) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Petra Energy Berhad (KLSE:PENERGY) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Petra Energy Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM9.4m ÷ (RM627m - RM205m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Petra Energy Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 8.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Petra Energy Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Petra Energy Berhad Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that Petra Energy Berhad has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.2%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 33%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Petra Energy Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Petra Energy Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Petra Energy Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 62% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

