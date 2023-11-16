There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For XMH Holdings' (SGX:BQF) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in XMH Holdings' (SGX:BQF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for XMH Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$9.7m ÷ (S$156m - S$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, XMH Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.6% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating XMH Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is XMH Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that XMH Holdings has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 12%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 46% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that XMH Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 36% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for XMH Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

