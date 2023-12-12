There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For YTL Power International Berhad's (KLSE:YTLPOWR) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on YTL Power International Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = RM4.7b ÷ (RM58b - RM6.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, YTL Power International Berhad has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.0% generated by the Integrated Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for YTL Power International Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.2%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 20%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On YTL Power International Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that YTL Power International Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 276% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with YTL Power International Berhad (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

