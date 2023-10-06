There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For mDR's (SGX:Y3D) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at mDR (SGX:Y3D) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for mDR, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = S$7.0m ÷ (S$204m - S$74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, mDR has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how mDR has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.4%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 40% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 36% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On mDR's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what mDR has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 22% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with mDR (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

