There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Tai Sin Electric's (SGX:500) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Tai Sin Electric (SGX:500) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tai Sin Electric is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = S$33m ÷ (S$344m - S$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Tai Sin Electric has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Tai Sin Electric's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Tai Sin Electric's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Tai Sin Electric. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 28%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 37% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Tai Sin Electric is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 38% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Tai Sin Electric you'll probably want to know about.

