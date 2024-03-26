There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:DKSH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:DKSH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM174m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.8% it's much better.

roce

The Trend Of ROCE

DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 73%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 64% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

