There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Marine & General Berhad's (KLSE:M&G) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Marine & General Berhad (KLSE:M&G) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Marine & General Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM102m ÷ (RM860m - RM151m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Marine & General Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Energy Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Marine & General Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Marine & General Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Marine & General Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 14% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Marine & General Berhad has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Marine & General Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Marine & General Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Marine & General Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

