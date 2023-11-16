There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Golden Pharos Berhad's (KLSE:GPHAROS) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Golden Pharos Berhad (KLSE:GPHAROS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Golden Pharos Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM15m ÷ (RM108m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Golden Pharos Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Forestry industry average of 3.0% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Golden Pharos Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Golden Pharos Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Golden Pharos Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 133% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 16%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Golden Pharos Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 74% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Golden Pharos Berhad (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

