There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Tombador Iron's (ASX:TI1) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tombador Iron is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$5.4m ÷ (AU$55m - AU$9.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Tombador Iron has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tombador Iron's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tombador Iron has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Tombador Iron is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses two years ago, but now it's earning 12% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Tombador Iron is employing 2,728,349% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Tombador Iron has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line On Tombador Iron's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Tombador Iron has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 30% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for Tombador Iron (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

While Tombador Iron may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

