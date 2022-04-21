There's a perfect somewhere for everyone in new personal ads from Hotels.com

U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hotels.com unveiled its new creative platform, "Find Your Perfect Somewhere," in a series of :30 ads that redefine the travel brand as a hotel matchmaker, not a directory. This is the first campaign Hotels.com has created in collaboration with its new creative agency partner, Wieden+Kennedy Portland, as it seeks to emphasize how the brand helps match any traveler and personality type with their perfect somewhere.

The three :30 ads feature a family beach resort, boutique hotel and business accommodation telling travelers about themselves and describing their ideal guests in the manner of an online dating profile or personal ad. Voiceovers that personify the hotels – such as the SoCal surfer type featured in "Family Beach Hotel" or buttoned-up executive in "Business Hotel" – play up each property's distinct persona. The ads represent popular property types and feature real hotels guests can reserve on Hotels.com this summer.

"Hotels.com new creative platform was designed to convey the idea that what's perfect for some might not necessarily be what's perfect for you. And we're here to make that perfect match happen," said Hector Muelas, senior vice president of global creative at Expedia Group. "Just as every traveler is unique, every property has its own personality, too. Hotels are about both tangibles and intangibles -the details that make a stay perfect for you."

The ad series will make its U.S. television premier on Saturday, April 23, during the NBA Playoffs on TNT as part of Hotels.com's official travel sponsorship with the league, which also includes courtside signage and additional placements during games that air on ABC this Sunday. The campaign will also be featured across OOH, digital audio, digital video, connected TV, programmatic and paid social.

In addition to "Find Your Perfect Somewhere," Wieden+Kennedy recently collaborated on Vrbo's 2022 Super Bowl pre-game ad as a lead agency partner in Expedia Brands' marketing and creative organization, helmed by industry and Apple veterans Muelas and Michele Rousseau, senior vice president of global brands at Expedia Group.

For more information on the campaign, contact Melissa Dohmen and the Hotels.com press office (press@hotels.com).

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay.

*Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. See T&Cs https://www.hotels.com/customer_care/terms_conditions.html?pos=HCOM_US&locale=en_US

© 2022 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2083949-50

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theres-a-perfect-somewhere-for-everyone-in-new-personal-ads-from-hotelscom-301530160.html

SOURCE Hotels.com

