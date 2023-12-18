There's Reason For Concern Over Acusensus Limited's (ASX:ACE) Price

It's not a stretch to say that Acusensus Limited's (ASX:ACE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Software industry in Australia, where the median P/S ratio is around 2.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Acusensus Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Acusensus as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Acusensus' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 47%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 16% per annum over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 20% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Acusensus' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On Acusensus' P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

When you consider that Acusensus' revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

