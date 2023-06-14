There's Reason For Concern Over Acusensus Limited's (ASX:ACE) Price

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 2.6x in the Software industry in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Acusensus Limited's (ASX:ACE) P/S ratio of 2.2x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Acusensus' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Acusensus as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Acusensus' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 117%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 16% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 23% growth, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Acusensus' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

When you consider that Acusensus' revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

