There's Reason For Concern Over Aedge Group Limited's (Catalist:XVG) Price

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Construction industry in Singapore have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.4x, Aedge Group Limited (Catalist:XVG) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.3x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Aedge Group Has Been Performing

Aedge Group has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Aedge Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 24% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 21% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Aedge Group is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What Does Aedge Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Aedge Group currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see revenue heading backwards and underperforming the industry forecasts, we feel the possibility of the share price declining is very real, bringing the P/S back into the realm of reasonability. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Aedge Group has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Aedge Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

