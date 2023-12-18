There's Reason For Concern Over Empresaria Group plc's (LON:EMR) Price

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 15x in the United Kingdom, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Empresaria Group plc's (LON:EMR) P/E ratio of 16.4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Empresaria Group over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Empresaria Group's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Empresaria Group would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 65%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's curious that Empresaria Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Empresaria Group's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Empresaria Group currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Empresaria Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

