There's Reason For Concern Over Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad's (KLSE:HM) Price

There wouldn't be many who think Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad's (KLSE:HM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Electronic industry in Malaysia is similar at about 1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For instance, Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 21% decrease to the company's top line. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 4.8% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look at Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad revealed its shrinking revenues over the medium-term haven't impacted the P/S as much as we anticipated, given the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

