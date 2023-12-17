There's Reason For Concern Over Rakon Limited's (NZSE:RAK) Massive 66% Price Jump

Rakon Limited (NZSE:RAK) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 66% share price jump in the last month. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 10% is also fairly reasonable.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Rakon's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Electronic industry in New Zealand, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Rakon Performed Recently?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Rakon's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the market is expecting its poor revenue performance to improve, keeping the P/S from dropping. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Rakon's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 27% overall rise in revenue. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest revenue growth is heading into negative territory, declining 1.6% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 15%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Rakon's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining revenues are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Rakon's P/S

Rakon appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It appears that Rakon currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If the declining revenues were to materialize in the form of a declining share price, shareholders will be feeling the pinch.

