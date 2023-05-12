There's Reason For Concern Over Varonis Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 5.3x Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is a stock to potentially avoid, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.2x and even P/S lower than 1.9x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Varonis Systems' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Varonis Systems certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Varonis Systems' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 18% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 92% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 13% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Varonis Systems is trading at a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Analysts are forecasting Varonis Systems' revenues to only grow on par with the rest of the industry, which has lead to the high P/S ratio being unexpected. When we see revenue growth that just matches the industry, we don't expect elevates P/S figures to remain inflated for the long-term. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Varonis Systems, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

