There's Reason For Concern Over VirTra, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VTSI) Massive 35% Price Jump

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 35% after a shaky period beforehand. Notwithstanding the latest gain, the annual share price return of 3.9% isn't as impressive.

Since its price has surged higher, VirTra's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.3x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

VirTra could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like VirTra's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 29%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.5% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 4.8% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that VirTra is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Shares in VirTra have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of VirTra's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for VirTra (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than VirTra. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

