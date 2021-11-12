There's a new series about Marvel's Agatha Harkness coming to Disney+

A new series starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness is coming to Disney+.

The witch with the catchiest theme tune on television is back. As part of the Marvel announcements on Disney+ Day, it was revealed that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is getting her own spinoff of WandaVision in the form of a brand new series.

Agatha: House of Harkness will debut on Disney+, along with other brand new installments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Where can you find Agatha: House of Harkness when it comes out?

What do we know about Agatha: House of Harkness?

At the end of WandaVision, we learned that it was Agatha, all along. Agatha Harkness (played with extremely watchable glee by Kathryn Hahn) was revealed as a rival witch and enemy to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The final episode of WandaVision left Agatha in a poetic sort of prison, doomed to play the role of the nosy neighbor forever. It's unclear whether the new series will explore Agatha's long life before the series (which we know featured a lot of scheming), or focus on her present in Westview, New Jersey, in which case the series may have to grapple with the events set in motion by the finale of Loki.

We do know that Agatha was one of the previous owners of the Darkhold, the book that Wanda is seen paging through in WandaVision's post-credits scene. The Darkhold is the culprit behind a lot of Marvel Universe chaos, so the new series may give us some insights into the Darkhold's past. The announcement for the series comes on the heels of new footage for Hawkeye, Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac and long-awaited Ms. Marvel. Agatha: House of Harkness isn't the only follow-up from this year's Disney+ releases; Loki and What If...? will both get second seasons.

How can you sign up for Disney+?

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch 'Agatha: House of Harkness' on Disney+