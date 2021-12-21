There's still time to shop TV deals at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more this week

Get some last-minute holiday savings on TCL and Samsung TVs from major names like Target, Walmart and more.

In the midst of the festive holiday season, there are still plenty of chances to save on high-priced items and top-tier tech. Whether you're a frequent shopper at Best Buy, Target or Walmart, you can scoop up a powerful new TV for a great price.

We've rounded up some of the best deals on budget-friendly TVs from major makers like TCL, Vizio, Hisense, Samsung and LG as well as top-of-the-line OLED and QLED TVs from LG, Vizio, Samsung and Sony.

The best Amazon TV deals available now

Get the most out of your favorite shows and movies with this 77-inch LG TV on sale at Amazon.

The best Best Buy TV deals

Save $150 on this 75-inch Samsung TV today.

The best Walmart TV deals available now

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Desjardin Walmart has some exclusive deals worth eyeing.

The best Target TV deals available now

Save $150 on a Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

What are the best TVs to buy?

Reviewed Senior Staff Writer for Home Theater Michael Desjardin says his first piece of advice for shoppers when selecting a TV is to take stock of what you're looking for and how much you're willing to spend.

He notes that any TV worth its salt these days will be a smart TV, meaning it can connect to the internet to offer access to a variety of apps, like Netflix and YouTube, via pre-installed software.

"Even the most affordable TVs are smart TVs these days," he added, "So there’s really no point in trying to find a TV that isn’t a smart TV."

When it comes to screen size, Desjardin said to consider how far away you'll be sitting from the TV.

"Will you, your family and your guests be sitting relatively far away from your new TV—more than eight feet, for example? If so, you’ll probably want to secure a 65- to 75-inch TV. Small TVs—32 to 43 inches—are best suited for kitchens, dorms and guest rooms.”

One more thing to note: If you opt for a big TV and you’re not planning on wall-mounting it, he said, be sure that the console is wide enough to accommodate its stand.

Where you're placing the TV will impact your buy, too: If your living space receives a ton of natural light during the daytime, you’ll want to consider a brighter LED TV, whereas if you're a videophile who watches a lot content in the dark, you may want to spring for an OLED. You can read up on the differences in our OLED/QLED guide.

Still not sure where to start? We’ve got you: Reviewed thoroughly tests TVs in our Cambridge, Mass., lab, and we’ve rounded up the best TVs of 2021 to help you with your search. Check out our coverage of the Best TVs of 2021, Best TVs Under $500 of 2021 and Best Big Screen TVs Under $1,000 of 2021.

Which TV brand is best?

We test thousands of TVs in our labs in Cambridge, MA to find the best TVs possible, including every major release from every major brand like Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, TCL, Hisense, and more.

There is no brand that is the "best" TV brand, every one of those brands makes some TVs we recommend highly and some that we do not.

Which TV should I buy?

There are many things to consider when buying a TV. We try to highlight a range of the best TV deals, but there are still some decisions you'll want to make before deciding which deal is the best one for you.

The most important features to consider are the TV size, the screen type, refresh rate, the number of HDMI ports, any gaming features and features that will work well with the streaming TV apps you prefer to use, like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

For size, the standard these days is 55 inches. That's the most common size across TV makers and types, and it's usually where you'll find the best deals. You can find an excellent 55-inch TV for $300 and under on Cyber Monday and during holiday sales. If you have the wall space, a 65-inch TV gives you a little more real estate, and usually the price difference is less significant when TVs are on sale.

If you want a massive TV, you'll likely need to pay a little bit more money, as they are less common, though we'll feature plenty of deals on TVs that are 80 inches or bigger—though it may be on a TV that is a traditional LCD or LED TV instead of the newer QLED or OLED TVs.

OLED TV vs QLED TV: What's the difference?

Two terms you'll see thrown around a ton on Cyber Monday are "QLED" and "OLED" TVs. Both terms describe the type of screen that the TVs use. OLED TVs are the more technologically advanced of the two, with each pixel providing its own light. That means they can produce true blacks (similar to the picture quality benefits that you got with older Plasma displays with far fewer downsides) to go with excellent brightness, color depth, HDR, and more. Though you'll need to find one that fits your budget and size needs, every OLED TV we've tested has been excellent.

QLED TVs come in a wide range of quality levels, but typically these are brighter, more colorful versions of traditional LED TVs, using quantum dots to provide enhanced color, contrast and brightness. They don't have the same inky blacks of OLED TVs, but they usually make up for it with far higher peak brightness levels, which makes them a great choice for bright rooms.

Roku TV vs Google TV vs Smart TV Platforms? Which is best for streaming?

It's just about impossible to buy a "dumb" TV anymore; they all come with some kind of smart platform. LG ships with webOS, Samsung TVs typically have a Tizen-based platform, Sony TVs often have Android TV, and several others have Google TV, Roku TV or Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in.

In all cases, you can still use a separate streaming device like a Roku or an Apple TV— just hook it up to any of the TV's HDMI ports and you can ignore the TV's built-in option.

That said, if you don't have a streaming device or you're buying a TV for a bedroom or a secondary room, it's an added benefit to have something like Roku built right in, so you don't need to spend the extra $20-30 to add a streaming stick or something to get apps like Netflix on those TVs.

