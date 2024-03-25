The deadline is nearing for qualified voters who wish to cast a ballot in utility Salt River Project's election April 2.

Early voting began March 6 to fill 22 board and council seats on the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District, along with 20 board and council seats on the Salt River Valley Water Users’ Association.

SRP is composed of two separate organizations: the Valley Water Users' Association, a private water corporation formed in 1903, and the Agricultural Improvement and Power District, a political subdivision of Arizona formed in 1937 to oversee electric operations.Each company is governed separately, with board members establishing policy, approving annual budgets and setting prices and fees. Council members amend and enact bylaws and make appointments to fill vacancies on the boards, councils or positions of president and vice president.

Qualified voters may vote in person or drop off their ballot through April 2 at the utility’s voting center in the SRP Administration Building, 1500 N. Mill Ave. in Tempe. The voting center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, April 2. Early ballots also may be returned by mail but must be received no later than 7 p.m. on April 2.

On April 2, ballots also may be returned at two drop-off locations, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. One is the SRP West Valley Service Center at 221 N. 79th Ave. in Tolleson. The other is the SRP Southside Water Service Center at 3160 S. Alma School Rd. in Mesa.

You can determine eligibility to vote in SRP elections or receive more information by visiting srp.net/elections or calling the utility's election information line at 602-236-3048.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: There's still time to vote in SRP elections. Here's how