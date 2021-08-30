U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.57
    -11.58 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9010
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,644.40
    -240.54 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.99
    +26.12 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Theresa Lynn White Caron R.N., Ed.D., M.S., B.S.N., B.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

HINSDALE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theresa Lynn White Caron, R.N., Ed.D., M.S., B.S.N., B.S., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional for her exceptional role in the Medical field and in acknowledgement of her work at Michael J. Caron, M.D., S.C. Neurological & Spinal Surgery.

She received an extensive education, beginning at Elmhurst University, where she received her BS in Nursing and BS in Psychology in 1982. She next attended National-Louis University, attending the School of Business Sciences and graduating with an MS in Management with a concentration in Development of Human Resources in 1990. Seeking further education, she then graduated from National-Louis University with a Doctorate in Adult and Continuing Education in 1999.

She has worked diligently in a number of roles since 1977, giving her a vast wealth of experiences. She started as a Nursing Assistant in 1980 at the US Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital. She later worked as a Nurse Study Coordinator, Quality Management Specialist, Chief of Staff, QM Specialist, QM Program Manager for Ambulatory Services, and more, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital. Dr. Caron has been in nursing roles both in government and in public hospitals in the Chicago area. She has written dozens of medical articles, and was a popular speaker at her presentations from 1983-1999, which were well attended by physicians and members of the medical field.

Dr. Caron has won numerous awards and recognitions over the years, with some of her most notable recognitions including a recognition by Who's Who of Professional Women (2021), Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award (2019), World Who's Who of Women (1997-1998), and Who's Who in Science and Engineering (1997).

In her current role for over 15 years, Dr. Caron is the Clinical and Administrative Director at Michael J. Caron, M.D., S.C. Neurological & Spinal Surgery. She also serves Edward Neurosciences Institute in Affiliation with Northwestern University.

Dr. Caron is married to Michael J. Caron M.D. S.C. In her spare time, she enjoys scuba diving, golf, biking, hunting, hiking, fine art performances, fine wine collecting, and gourmet cooking.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theresa-lynn-white-caron-rn-edd-ms-bsn-bs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301365414.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Biden has canceled almost $10B in student loan debt so far. Who got relief?

    And more relief could be on the way.

  • Professor quits during class as student refuses to wear a mask

    The professor said he could die from Covid-19 as he had underlying health conditions

  • Gottlieb says COVID-19 vaccine for kids could be approved by early winter

    Pfizer's two-dose vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15.

  • West Virginia governor: 'You have to get vaccinated'

    As millions of students continue to return to school over the coming weeks, one state's governor is stepping up the call for vaccinations among his constituents.

  • ‘Selling a promise’: what Silicon Valley learned from the fall of Theranos

    The company’s collapse has changed the startup environment, but some say the industry still hasn’t faced a ‘true reckoning’ Madeleine Albright, Elizabeth Holmes, and Jack Ma attend a 2015 Clinton Global Initiative event in New York. Photograph: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic A charismatic young leader, billions of dollars in valuations and a technology that promised to change the world but failed to deliver: the meteoric rise and fantastic fall of the medical tech startup Theranos has been seen by many a

  • Child care advocates want Texas to reduce ratios in day cares. Here’s why that matters

    Day cares with more kids and less teachers risk having more accidents and injuries, but lowering ratio requirements would come at a cost to child care providers at a vulnerable time due to COVID-19.

  • China bans exams for six-year-old school children

    The education ministry says excessive exams are affecting the physical and mental health of pupils.

  • Ed Dept. opens investigations in 5 states over mask bans in schools

    The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has opened investigations in five states regarding the prohibitions of universal indoor masking in schools.

  • Fauci calls school COVID-19 vaccine mandates a 'good idea'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he backs the idea of coronavirus vaccine mandates for eligible children to attend schools, noting that such mandates already exist for other infectious diseases.

  • 12 Colleges That Cover 100% of Your Financial Aid

    Some colleges and universities are doing their part to lessen the student loan burden that many graduates are facing by providing loan-free financial aid packages. No-loan institutions offer financial...

  • School accused of sex trafficking ties faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture school and clinic that had a massage program shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing more questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that owners engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint claims the clinic's previous owner did

  • CDC: Unvaccinated teacher caused an outbreak in classroom

    An outbreak at an elementary school classroom in San Francisco appears to have been caused by an unvaccinated teacher who was occasionally unmasked, a new case study out Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Why it matters: The outbreak — in which about 50% of the students got infected with COVID-19 — highlights the challenge of sending unvaccinated children back to school, particularly in light of the Delta variant’s increased transmissibility.Get market news worthy

  • State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

    The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. “It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

  • Are Those Student Loan Forgiveness Calls Real? Here's What You Need to Know to Avoid Getting Scammed

    With skyrocketing student debt and the Biden administration's extension of loan forgiveness plans, watch out for scammers cold-calling to capitalize on your sense of hope.

  • Unvaccinated and Unmasked Calif. Teacher Spread COVID Delta Variant to Elementary School Students

    The teacher infected their students after they read aloud to them without wearing a mask or any type of face covering, despite requirements from the school to do so while indoors

  • CDC: Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher caused community-wide outbreak in California

    An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California infected more than half of her students with COVID-19, ultimately resulting in a community-wide outbreak in Marin County, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Why it matters: The outbreak, which took place in May, highlights the stakes surrounding a debate across the U.S. among school districts considering implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus, like universal masking in schools. Stay o

  • Republicans threaten our children’s freedom as well as their basic safety

    Attacks on mask mandates expose children to Covid. Attacks on the teaching of history expose them to dangerous ignorance Children leave Riverglades Elementary School in Broward county, Florida, this week. Photograph: Larry Marano/Rex/Shutterstock My granddaughter will go to school next week. So may your child or grandchild. For many, it will be their first time back in classrooms in a year and a half. What do we want for these young people? At least three things. First and most obviously, to lea

  • Algonquin school faces COVID challenges weeks into in-person learning after dozens test positive

    Illinois public health officials reported 2,395 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.

  • Several Pasco County teachers face state fraud investigation

    An undisclosed number of Pasco County teachers have been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates them for what is being called a fraud case. “We are investigating several teachers,” FDLE spokesperson Gretl Plessinger said. “At this point, only Hudson High School is involved.” The case, which is associated with the teachers’ work, stems from a ...

  • 83 Sanger Unified students get new shoes for free

    Dozens of Sanger Unified students received a new pair of shoes on Saturday thanks to a local non-profit.