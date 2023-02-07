U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Thermacell® Announces a Radiant Evolution of its Best-Selling Rechargeable Repeller

·2 min read

New EL55 rechargeable repeller illuminates moments enjoyed outside allowing people to stay out later, all while keeping mosquitoes away longer.

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito repellents, today announced the EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light, a radiant evolution of its best-selling, award-winning E55 repellent technology. Now you can enjoy the scent-free, no-spray area protection from Thermacell with ambient light to illuminate moments outside allowing your family, friends, and pets to stay out later, all while keeping mosquitoes away longer.

"Thermacell has changed the way people are protected from mosquitoes so they can enjoy every moment outside," Adam Goess, Senior Director of Product Development at Thermacell. "We took the most asked for feature being soft lighting and combined it with our category-leading area repellent."

At home on any table outside, from the backyard to the campsite, the EL55's dimmable light is welcoming to everyone, except mosquitoes. Portable and easy to use, the rechargeable repeller has up to 9 hours of battery life and provides an industry-leading 20-foot zone of advanced mosquito repellency.

Thermacell repellents provide science-led mosquito defense with devices engineered to target mosquitoes with precision. These area repellents have been tested rigorously over 20+ years and are EPA-reviewed for efficacy, human health and safety, and environmental impact. In addition to being pet and people friendly, the devices repel tough mosquitoes including those that may transmit Encephalitis, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. Always use as directed.

The Thermacell EL55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Glow Light (MSRP $49.99) and long-lasting Repellent Refills are available for purchase on Thermacell.com and at retailers nationwide including Home Depot, Amazon, and Bass Pro Shops. To learn more, click here.

About Thermacell
Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for 22 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and multitudes of happy customers. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products visit www.thermacell.com

Press Contact
Jenny Russo
353241@email4pr.com
650-269-8789

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermacell-announces-a-radiant-evolution-of-its-best-selling-rechargeable-repeller-301739402.html

SOURCE Thermacell

