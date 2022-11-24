U.S. markets closed

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Size Will Attain USD 31.4 Billion by 2030 growing at 7.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Size accounted for USD 16.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 31.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Statistics

  • Global thermal barrier coatings market value was USD 16.3 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030

  • North America thermal barrier coatings market revenue over 30% market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific thermal barrier coatings market growth will register substantial CAGR of over 8% from 2022 to 2030

  • Among product, ceramic gathered approximately 35% of the shares in 2021

  • Based on application, aerospace occupied over 31% of the total market share

  • Rising technological advancements in the industry is a global thermal barrier coatings market trend fueling the industry demand

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Growth Factors

  • Rising demand for barrier coatings

  • Increasing production activities in the automobile sector

  • Growing applications in the aerospace sector

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1156

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Report Coverage:

Market

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Size 2021

USD 16.3 Billion

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Devices Market Forecast 2030

USD 31.4 Billion

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

7.6%

 

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Base Year

2021

 

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Technology, By Combination, By Application, And By Geography

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., ASB Industries Inc., Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc., Flame Spray Coating Co., H.C. Starck, Inc., Metallisation Ltd., MesoCoat Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, Precision Coating, Inc., and The Welding Institute (TWI) Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Dynamics

The rising demand for advanced heat resistant coatings from a few end-use industries such as energy, automotive, and aviation is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The expanding scope of applications in gas turbines, which are commonly used in the energy sector, is also expected to drive market demand. The growing number of stationary power plant establishments in emerging economies is expected to drive demand even higher. Similarly, increasing product entry in aviation applications would benefit market development.

Product demand in these parts is expected to be driven by rising recognition of high-velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) and air plasma breakthroughs in automotive and aviation applications. Incredible speculations by driving industry members, for example, Praxier Surface Technologies, for the advancement of progressive and innovative coating solutions will also positively influence the development of the thermal barrier coatings market.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/thermal-barrier-coatings-market

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Segmentation

The global thermal barrier coatings market is divided into three segments: product, application, and region. The global thermal barrier coatings market is classified into metal, ceramic, intermetallic, and others. The global thermal barrier coatings market is divided into five technology segments: electron-beam physical vapor deposition, air plasma, high-velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF), chemical vapor deposition, and others. Based on combination, the global thermal barrier coatings market is classified into Al2O3, ceramic YSZ, MCrAiY, Mullite-based, and Others. The global Thermal barrier coatings market is classified into stationary power plants, aerospace, automotive, and others. On the basis of region the global thermal barrier coatings market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Share

Air plasma innovation is expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The section's development is being driven by factors such as ease of use and low operational costs. Ceramic YSZ covering mix fragment was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Expanding utilization of ceramic YSZ due to superior opposition properties and improved execution is expected to drive segment development.

In 2021, the aluminium oxide (Al2O3) coating combination accounted for 26% of the global market. The addition of alumina to YSZ TBC improves bond quality and strength, hardness, and oxidation and consumption resistance. Rising demand for aluminium oxide in applications that primarily use clay covering materials for multi-layer covering capacities is expected to drive Al2O3 demand. Ceramic YSZ dominated the market in 2021, owing to its pervasive warm obstruction properties and long life span. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to expanding application scope in gas turbines of stationary power plants, air motors, and automotive segments and parts.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Regional Growth

With estimated revenue of USD 4,727 million, North America led the market in 2021. The area is expected to experience moderate growth as a result of the market's developed concept. Because of the region's rapidly expanding end-use application areas, the Asia Pacific provincial market is likely to experience significant growth in the coming years. China is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% in the coming years. This can be attributed to the country's rapid development in last-use application industries, such as stationary power plants and automobiles.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1156

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Players

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc., ASB Industries Inc., Flame Spray Coating Co., Metallisation Ltd., H.C. Starck, Inc., MesoCoat Inc., Precision Coating, Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, and The Welding Institute (TWI) Ltd. are the key players in the global thermal barrier coatings market. Partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions are examples of significant strategic projects taken by global businesses. To strengthen their market positions, the major players are focusing on new product development as part of their marketing strategies. These players' various techniques include territorial expansion and R&D. Smaller organizations frequently concentrate on conveyance upgrade methodologies to improve their product nearness in the global market through web-based business and comparative stages.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Thermal Barrier Coatings Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Thermal Barrier Coatings Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Thermal Barrier Coatings Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Thermal Barrier Coatings Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Thermal Barrier Coatings Market?

  • What will be the Thermal Barrier Coatings Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size accounted for USD 3,798 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 9,380 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Marine Coatings Market is anticipated to reach market size of around USD 6,370 Million by 2028 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

The Global Industrial Coatings Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around USD 106.5 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


