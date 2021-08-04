U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.73
    -14.42 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,822.94
    -293.46 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,790.57
    +29.27 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.56
    -23.02 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.34
    -2.22 (-3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1800
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4800
    +0.4300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,389.81
    +1,201.39 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.79
    +45.02 (+4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Thermal Camera Market Size to Reach USD 13.78 Billion by 2025 at 10.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, US, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Thermal Camera Market information by Type, by Mobility, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 6.85 Billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 13.78 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Thermal Camera Market Scope:
The global Thermal Camera Market witnesses a significant revenue rise, mainly due to the rising demand from all major industries. Besides, rapid developments in thermal imaging and rising uses in the defense, homeland security, medical, and commercial markets boost the thermal camera market size.

Thermal imaging technology can detect objects ordinary cameras might not see, address blind spots, and enhance assisted driving systems capabilities. High-quality, lightning-speed images of these cameras make them highly adaptable for demanding working environments, such as electric utilities, petrochemical industries, and metallurgy.

Dominant Key Players on Thermal Camera Market Covered Are:

  • Fluke Corporation

  • FLIR Systems Inc

  • Seek Thermal

  • Axis Communications AB

  • InfraTec GmbH

  • Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd

  • PCE Instruments

  • Jenoptik AG

  • Mobotix AG

  • Spectric Plc

  • LumaSense Technologies Inc

  • Optris GmbH

  • Ulirvision Technology Co Ltd

  • DIAS Infrared GmbH

  • HikVision Digital Technology Co

  • Bullit Mobile Ltd

  • Micro-Epsilon

  • 3M Scott

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8710

Market Drivers:
Compact and Rugged Thermal Cameras Witness Vast Demand
Compact and rugged thermal cameras designed for industrial purposes witness vast demand. Additionally, increasing adoption of laser ranger assisted ultra-focus system by professional users pushes thermal camera market growth. Also, the growing uptake of thermal cameras in industries such as automotive, law enforcement, and medical boosts the market share.

Rising demand for quality surveillance devices and the adoption of thermal cameras across several businesses and enterprises drive the market's growth. Besides, technological advances and developments and integration of artificial intelligence technology in smart devices create vast market opportunities.

There is a wide awareness of the benefits and importance of thermal cameras in existing systems among businesses, device manufacturers, and consumers. Furthermore, the growing need for surveillance & monitoring systems, improved user experience, amended productivity, and higher return on investment (RoI) are major market trends.

Thermal cameras can enhance on-premise monitoring, another key trend observed in the market. Thermal cameras are ideal for a wide range of mission and time-critical industries, including electric utilities, O&G, medical, military & defense, and transportation.

Advances in thermal management technologies, such as conduction, convection, radiation, and heat transfer modes, propel market growth. Applications of thermal cameras in high-power military systems, building inspection, and fault detection & diagnostics in medicine and astronomy foster the market.

Furthermore, rising uses of thermal cameras in smart parking solutions for reservation of parking spots, real-time occupancy tracking, and parking insights impact the market share positively. Increasing demand for AI-enabled solutions in airports, stadiums, malls, and office spaces to provide intelligent real-time parking insights to the operators would influence the market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Thermal Camera Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermal-camera-market-8710

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:
The thermal camera market forecast is segmented into types, mobility, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into cooled IR detectors and un-cooled IR detectors. The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

The mobility segment is sub-segmented into handheld and fixed/mounted. The application segment is sub-segmented into building inspection, fault detection, law enforcement, medical, industrial process, astronomy, meteorology, and others. By Region, the thermal camera market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest-of-the-world.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8710

Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global thermal camera market, heading with the strong presence of established players and well-established technology development centers. Besides, the increased adoption of thermal cameras in automotive, medical, and manufacturing sectors for fault detection & diagnostics, heat dissipation detection, and meteorology applications.

Rising uses of AI-integrated thermal cameras in surveillance systems and retail & law enforcement industries offer significant market opportunities. Vast adoption among top security service providers and increasing demand for AI-based camera solutions for smart motion detection, the TIoC range, and the latest technology influences market growth.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8710

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Thermal Camera Market
The COVID 19 affected the thermal camera industry severely. Lockdown mandates imposed to control the coronavirus spread affected manufacturers with issues, such as obtaining components required to develop thermal cameras and delivering end products.

Also, industry players faced an acute shortage of workforces, attracting workers from quarantine. However, the thermal camera market is rapidly returning to normalcy, witnessing a constant uptick over the past few months. The market is projected to continue to do so during the assessment period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Thermal Camera Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-thermal-camera-market

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • Ethereum: What is it and how do you invest in it?

    The ethereum blockchain’s cryptocurrency is known as ether, and it is the largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin by market cap.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 5 Tips for Investors

    The global chip shortage started in 2018 and 2019 as escalating trade conflicts disrupted semiconductor supply chains, then worsened in 2020 as the pandemic exacerbated those disruptions. Many top chipmakers and analysts expect the ongoing crisis to last through 2023. Let's examine five main aspects of the chip shortage -- and how they could affect certain sectors and stocks.

  • Will Intel's "Accelerated" Chipmaking Plans Spell Trouble for TSMC?

    Over the past several years, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung in the "process race" to create smaller and more advanced chips. Intel's R&D and manufacturing issues with the 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm nodes resulted in chip delays and shortages, enabling its rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) -- which outsourced is chip production to TSMC's superior foundries -- to expand its market share in the PC and server CPU markets. Last year, many analysts speculated that Intel would also need to go "fabless" and outsource its manufacturing to TSMC to catch up.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Oil Extends Slide as Stockpile Data Adds to Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence.West Texas Intermediate futures dropped as much as 3.8%. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by 3.63 million barrels, the biggest ga

  • Despite Good Strategic Moves, Shares of PepsiCo Could Move Lower

    In his "No-Huddle Offense" segment of Mad Money Tuesday, Jim Cramer said that while good companies are typically risk averse and rarely change, great companies aren't afraid to shake things up. Case in point, Tuesday's news that PepsiCo is spinning off Tropicana and Naked Beverages for $3.3 billion. Cramer said spinning off these brands is what PepsiCo does, cutting loose slowing brands to double-down on its fastest-growing brands.

  • Google Is Making Its Own Smartphone Chips. What It Means for Qualcomm Stock.

    Investors thinking about the generation of phones that Google unveiled Monday should be looking past how they will stack up against the iPhone.

  • Microsoft shut down its browser-based Windows PC trial after one day because too many people signed up

    Microsoft 365 let people use a virtual computer via browsers on iPads, Linux computers, Macs, and more

  • Yes, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Can Still Grow, Here's How

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had some interesting twists this year, and the company might be making the right moves, further pushing growth capacity. We will analyze their approach towards competitors, new products and overall stock performance.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Sell Despite Q2 Earnings Beat?

    Exxon reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. But as the Delta Covid-19 variant sweeps the U.S. demand for oil is falling. Is Exxon stock a sell?

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 4th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day following Tuesday’s pullback. A move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Apple Store website gets redesign after going offline

    The online Apple Store has undergone a redesign, after mysteriously going offline. Ordinarily, the Apple Store is taken offline for the launch of new products. It tends to go down shortly before Apple’s major events, apparently to give the infrastructure underpinning it time to be updated for any new releases.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Alphabet wants to make its own smartphone chips — what in the world is the company thinking?

    Alphabet said Monday it will take its silicon building in-house when it launches a new flagship line of Google Pixel phones. While much of the analysis of this news pointed to it as a positive step for Alphabet (GOOG) I interpreted it as a desperate attempt for the company to make headlines about its poor-performing line of mobile devices and to do so by taking a risk that even Apple (AAPL) isn’t yet willing to take when it comes to its vertical integration into semiconductors. Apple made headlines over the past few years with its departure from Intel (INTC) and the introduction of its M1 architecture.

  • Zuckerberg Believes the Metaverse Is the ‘Next Big Thing’ in the Tech World

    Love him. Hate him. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undoubtedly a smart dude. Source: Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock.com He built a social media platform that, today, 2.9 BILLION people use every single month. It’s the largest and most widely used platform ever constructed in history – and Zuckerberg was its architect. So if you’re looking for the “next big thing” in the technology world, you should be listening to Zuckerberg.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These cloud stocks sell for reasonable valuations and they benefit from the industry's rapid growth.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.