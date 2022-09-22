U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Thermal Interface Materials Market Size, Global Demand and Future Outlook 2029 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

0
Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the thermal interface materials market are Henkel Corporation (Germany), Zalman Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bergquist Company (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Parker Chomerics (U.S.), Indium Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Laird Technologies (U.S.), Boyd Corporation (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal interface materials market size is anticipated to grow owing to increasing usage of electronic devices. Digital evolution has opened many prospects for the growing demand for electronics which is expected to simultaneously create demand for thermal interface materials. Growing penetration of electronic devices in day-to-day activities and in coming years is anticipated to push market growth. Increasing demand for LED lighting is estimated to propel growth for the product. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Thermal Interface Materials Market, 2022-2029”.    

Thermal interface materials are a set of materials that are inserted between two surfaces for enhancing the coupling between them. They are used to transfer the heat for proper functioning of the devices. They conduct heat 100 times more than air.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Henkel Corporation (Germany)

  • Zalman Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Bergquist Company (Germany)

  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)

  • Parker Chomerics (U.S.)

  • Indium Corporation (U.S.)

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • Shin-Etsu (Japan)

  • Laird Technologies (U.S.)

  • Boyd Corporation (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/thermal-interface-materials-market-102950

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Henkel Corporation (Germany), Zalman Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Bergquist Company (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Parker Chomerics (U.S.), Indium Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Laird Technologies (U.S.), Boyd Corporation (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segmentation

Based on type, the market is divided into tapes, greases & adhesives, thermally conductive pad, gap fillers, metal thermal interface materials, and phase change materials.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into telecom, medical devices, computer, automotive electronics, consumer durables, industrial machinery, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

This report covers the summary of this market that provides an analysis of product, impact of COVID-19, segmentation, drivers and restraints, regional insights, new growths, and presence of key players in the market. Changes in the market are subjected to alter the demand in the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for LED Lighting to Inflate Progress for Market

Rising demand for LED lighting for replacement of energy-efficient fluorescent lighting. As the demand for LED lighting is increasing the demand for simultaneous interface materials is also increasing.  It has led in development and adoption of online devices. For proper exchange of heat, a proper heat medium exchange is required. Rising demand from the electronics industry is set to push thermal interface materials market growth. High and advanced performance materials is expected to drive the demand for such materials.

On the other hand, pet tech products are costly and they have a short battery life which is expected to pose a restraint in the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/thermal-interface-materials-market-102950

Regional Insights

Mounting Electronics Industry in Asia Pacific to Increase Market Growth

Asia Pacific has the largest part in the global thermal interface materials market share due to increasing demand from electronics & machinery industry in the region. Rise in the disposable income and developments in the developing economies boosted the sales of electronics creating the demand for thermal interface materials. Demand from countries such as Taiwan, China, and India is expected to drive demand for the region.

North America is anticipated to display considerable market growth due to technological advancements and innovations. Increase in the consumption of the materials is projected to create lucrative demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Players of the market have launched new products in the market to have more competition in the market with their advanced solutions. It includes R&D investments, launch of new and advanced products in the market. Companies have been applying strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to back their market position.

Industrial Developments:

  • May 2022: Parker Chomerics launched a new material that can protect drones from overheating and electromagnetic interference.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/thermal-interface-materials-market-102950

Read Related Insights:

Thermal Paper Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2029

Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


