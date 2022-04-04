U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

Thermal Label Market Expanding at a Moderate CAGR of 4.8% & to Reach 1,420.5 Mn by 2032 - Future Market Insights

·5 min read

Thermal Labels Market by Material (Plastic Thermal Labels, Paper Thermal Labels), Label (Direct Thermal Labels, Thermal Transfer Labels), Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Semiconductors & Electronics) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, UAE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermal labels market is slated to grow by 4.8% CAGR as demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions grows across various industries. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the increasing awareness among the masses and suppliers regarding sustainability is leading to shift towards environment-friendly packaging solution including thermal labels.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Thermal Labels Market Size 2022

US$ 892.4 Mn

Thermal Labels Market Size 2032

US$ 1,420.5 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

4.8%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

45-50%

According to the study, direct thermal labels will dominate the thermal labels market due to their cost-effectiveness and characteristics like accuracy, no usage of the ink cartridge, cost-efficiency, and others. Among materials used, the demand for paper will grow especially in single-use, short term labels production.

Request a Sample Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13347

Though plastic currently dominates the thermal labels market with a market share of 61% in 2021 other alternatives such as paper thermal labels are expected to showcase a higher rate of growth. Leading players in the thermal labels market are 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., CCL Industries Inc., and others. These companies are focusing on innovations, market which is anticipated to propel the growth for the thermal labels market.

Key Takeaways from Thermal Labels Market

  • Direct thermal labels are estimated to represent a dominant share, holding around 61% of the market by the end of 2032.

  • The food & beverages segment is projected to remain a leading application segment. The demand in the industry is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%.

  • Plastic will remain the material of choice for thermal labels production and is anticipated to dominate the thermal labels market, accounting for 63% by 2032.

  • The UK thermal labels market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

"Innovations in the thermal labels market especially with regards to the integration of big data is going to change the industry in terms of technology and sustainability. Besides this, these developments will pave the way of various breakthroughs, enabling growth in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Get Customization - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13347

Expanding Food & Beverage Sector to Encourage Thermal Labels Sales

The food & beverages industry is seeing growth, especially in a post-pandemic world. The growth in the industry is due to the emergence of direct to customer delivery e-commerce platforms that have solved logistical issues. In addition to it, technology is also playing a crucial part in the food & beverages growth journey. The greater the sales of beverages the greater the opportunity for the global thermal labels market as the food & beverages segment contributes to the majority of the demand for thermal labels so this propels the growth of the thermal labels market.

Thermal labels Market Landscape

3M Company, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., CCL Industries Inc, Lintec Corporation, Armor Group, and others are some of the leading players operating in the thermal labels market.

Key manufacturers operating in the thermal labels market are focusing on producing lighter-weight, durable, cost-efficient and sustainable products. Several mergers & acquisitions and innovations are taking place in the industry as there is synergy in forward as well as backward integration.

  • In October 2021, Armor group acquired IIMAK to reinforce its position in the thermal transfer ribbon market.

  • In October 2020, Western Shield Label Company announced the acquisition of a label company named Label Smith.

Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13347

Thermal Labels Market by Category

By Material, Thermal Labels Market is Segmented as:

  • Paper

  • Plastic

By Label, Thermal Labels Market is Segmented as:

  • Direct thermal labels

  • Thermal transfer labels

By Application, Thermal Labels Market is Segmented as:

  • Food & beverages

  • Healthcare

  • Semiconductor & Electronics

  • Others (Industrial)

By Region, Thermal Labels Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle east and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Buy Now Report Here - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13347

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How big was the global thermal labels market in 2021?

  • What will be the growth prospects of the thermal labels market?

  • What will be the market value of the global thermal labels market in 2025?

  • How much does food & beverages segment contributes towards thermal labels market growth?

  • Which country is expected to contribute maximum to the thermal labels market?

  • Who are the top three manufacturers of thermal labels?

  • Which label type will dominate the thermal labels market?

Top Reports Related To Packaging Market Insights

Elastic Laminates Market: The global elastic laminates market is slated to grow on a remarkable note between 2022 and 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching US$ 8.4 Bn by the year 2028.

Adhesive Films Market: The global Adhesive Films market is expected to go the linear transition way, i.e. reach US$ 96.6 by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Synthetic Paper Market: Synthetic Paper Market to witness impressive growth between 2022 and 2030, Asia Pacific is forecast to account for the leading share in the global synthetic paper market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thermal-labels-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermal-label-market-expanding-at-a-moderate-cagr-of-4-8--to-reach-1-420-5-mn-by-2032---future-market-insights-301516665.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

