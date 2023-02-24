Thermal Printing Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Use of Thermal Printers in Various Industries to Boost Growth
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Printing Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thermal printing market is anticipated to develop at a compound yearly growth rate of 4.98% over the course of the forecast period, from an estimated US$30.231 billion in 2020 to a market size of US$42.494 billion in 2027.
A thermal printer is a cutting-edge printing technique that uses heat to produce an image or text on thermal paper. The demand for thermal printers that are dependable and enduring for printing operations in challenging conditions and for a significant production volume is driving the rapid growth of the global thermal printing market.
Expanding the use of thermal printers in various industries to boost the market growth
The primary factor driving the expansion of this market is the expanding use of thermal printers across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and others. Other reasons influencing the demand for these printers due to the increase in existing printing applications include a growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and fast industrialization. The demand for thermal printers will also increase as a result of lower maintenance costs following their adoption.
One of the key aspects influencing the market is the use of thermal printers in the retail sector. In order to improve customer experiences, thermal printing solutions are frequently utilized at POS in retail businesses. These solutions offer improved and high-speed printing options compared to traditional impact printers. The global thermal printing industry is expanding due to the cost-effectiveness of thermal printing solutions compared to traditional printing solutions.
By Type
By type, the thermal printing market is segmented as direct thermal printing and thermal transfer printing.
By Application
By application, the thermal printing market is segmented into barcode labels, labeling, kiosks, and other segments. Cast polymers were predominantly used in the construction of public utilities including schools, hospitals, and transportation hubs that served the nonresidential sector.
By End-User Industry
By end-use industry, the thermal printing market is segmented as retail, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, government, security, and others. The healthcare segment holds a major share as it helps to print labels and tags improving patient flow, bed utilization, and allocation. Also, smart labels help in the instant tracking of medical equipment and patients.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
Direct Thermal Printing
Thermal Transfer Printing
By Application
Barcode Labels
Labeling
Kiosks
Others
By End-User Industry
Retail
Transportation
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Security
Others
By Geography
North America
USA
Mexico
Canada
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Others
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Others
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Indonesia
Others
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. COVID-19 Scenario
1.3. Market Definition
1.4. Market Segmentation
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Data
2.2. Assumptions
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1. Research Highlights
MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE
5.1. Direct Thermal Printing
5.2. Thermal Transfer Printing
THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Barcode Labels
6.2. Labeling
6.3. Kiosks
6.4. Others
THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER INDUSTRY
7.1. Retail
7.2. Transportation
7.3. Manufacturing
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Government
7.6. Security
7.7. Others
THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. USA
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Germany
8.4.2. France
8.4.3. United Kingdom
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Israel
8.5.4. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.3. India
8.6.4. South Korea
8.6.5. Taiwan
8.6.6. Thailand
8.6.7. Indonesia
8.6.8. Others
COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
Axiohm (Part of the TXCOM Group)
Bixolon Co., Ltd.
TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Honeywell International Inc
HP Development Company L.P
Seiko Instruments GmbH
SATO Holdings Corporation
Citizen Systems Europe GmbH
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7edmrg-printing?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermal-printing-global-market-report-2023-expanding-use-of-thermal-printers-in-various-industries-to-boost-growth-301755657.html
SOURCE Research and Markets