Thermal Printing Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Use of Thermal Printers in Various Industries to Boost Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Printing Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thermal printing market is anticipated to develop at a compound yearly growth rate of 4.98% over the course of the forecast period, from an estimated US$30.231 billion in 2020 to a market size of US$42.494 billion in 2027.

A thermal printer is a cutting-edge printing technique that uses heat to produce an image or text on thermal paper. The demand for thermal printers that are dependable and enduring for printing operations in challenging conditions and for a significant production volume is driving the rapid growth of the global thermal printing market.

Expanding the use of thermal printers in various industries to boost the market growth

The primary factor driving the expansion of this market is the expanding use of thermal printers across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and others. Other reasons influencing the demand for these printers due to the increase in existing printing applications include a growing population, increasing disposable incomes, and fast industrialization. The demand for thermal printers will also increase as a result of lower maintenance costs following their adoption.

One of the key aspects influencing the market is the use of thermal printers in the retail sector. In order to improve customer experiences, thermal printing solutions are frequently utilized at POS in retail businesses. These solutions offer improved and high-speed printing options compared to traditional impact printers. The global thermal printing industry is expanding due to the cost-effectiveness of thermal printing solutions compared to traditional printing solutions.

By Type

By type, the thermal printing market is segmented as direct thermal printing and thermal transfer printing.

By Application

By application, the thermal printing market is segmented into barcode labels, labeling, kiosks, and other segments. Cast polymers were predominantly used in the construction of public utilities including schools, hospitals, and transportation hubs that served the nonresidential sector.

By End-User Industry

By end-use industry, the thermal printing market is segmented as retail, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, government, security, and others. The healthcare segment holds a major share as it helps to print labels and tags improving patient flow, bed utilization, and allocation. Also, smart labels help in the instant tracking of medical equipment and patients.

Market Segmentation:
By Type

  • Direct Thermal Printing

  • Thermal Transfer Printing

By Application

  • Barcode Labels

  • Labeling

  • Kiosks

  • Others

By End-User Industry

  • Retail

  • Transportation

  • Manufacturing

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Security

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. COVID-19 Scenario
1.3. Market Definition
1.4. Market Segmentation

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Data
2.2. Assumptions

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1. Research Highlights

MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE
5.1. Direct Thermal Printing
5.2. Thermal Transfer Printing

THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Barcode Labels
6.2. Labeling
6.3. Kiosks
6.4. Others

THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY END-USER INDUSTRY
7.1. Retail
7.2. Transportation
7.3. Manufacturing
7.4. Healthcare
7.5. Government
7.6. Security
7.7. Others

THERMAL PRINTING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. USA
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Germany
8.4.2. France
8.4.3. United Kingdom
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Israel
8.5.4. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.3. India
8.6.4. South Korea
8.6.5. Taiwan
8.6.6. Thailand
8.6.7. Indonesia
8.6.8. Others

COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Axiohm (Part of the TXCOM Group)

  • Bixolon Co., Ltd.

  • TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • HP Development Company L.P

  • Seiko Instruments GmbH

  • SATO Holdings Corporation

  • Citizen Systems Europe GmbH

  • TOSHIBA CORPORATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7edmrg-printing?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermal-printing-global-market-report-2023-expanding-use-of-thermal-printers-in-various-industries-to-boost-growth-301755657.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

