U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.75
    +16.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,015.00
    +140.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,471.25
    +47.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.65
    +0.95 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +0.74 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6920
    +0.6420 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,956.54
    -685.36 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.80
    +19.43 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Thermal Protector Market Is Expected to Reach $88.77 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rapid expansion of the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors drives the growth of the global thermal protector market. Based on application, the motor segment contributed to the major share in 2021. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

Portland, OR, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global thermal protector market was estimated at $59.97 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $88.77 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rapid expansion of the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors drives the growth of the global thermal protector market. On the other hand, fluctuations in raw material prices such as copper, aluminum, and steel lead to increase in electric motor prices, which, in turn, results in low demand for home appliances. This factor impedes the growth to some extent. However, rise in consumption of electrical equipment in applications such as building & construction, power transmission & power distribution, building, construction, and mining has supplemented the growth even more.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16962

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic resulted in complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities, which do not come under essential goods, due to the prolonged lockdown across the world, which in turn impacted the global thermal protector market negatively.

  • The pandemic influenced the global economy in the commercial and industrial spheres.

  • However, as the global situation is getting back on track, the market has also started restoring at a gradual pace.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Thermal Protector Market Request Here

The global thermal protector market is analyzed across application and region. Based on application, the motor segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue each in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/16962

The key market players analyzed in the global thermal protector market report include Portage Electric Products, Inc., Thermtrol Corporation, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Senbao Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., sensata technologies, inc., Calco Electric, Dongguan Henghao Electric Co., Ltd., Seki Controls Co., Ltd., Tianyin Electromechanical, and Jiangsu Changsheng Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more informationhttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Global Screw Compressor Market –Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2029

Industrial Power Supply Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Power Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Power Transmission Component Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Pro

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • The Upper Middle Class Is Getting Squeezed

    FINANCE Mark Yu had a profitable pandemic. Like many Americans, he added to his savings and pulled in big gains from the stock-market rally. He purchased a house in his new hometown of McAllen, Texas, then a duplex and an eight-unit apartment complex in Cleveland.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • The Most Troubling Thing About Unity's ironSource Deal

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently agreed to merge with ironSource (NYSE: IS), an Israeli ad tech company, in a $4.4 billion deal. The deal stunned Unity's investors for three reasons. First, Unity's offer represented a 74% premium to ironSource's 30-day average trading price, and the all-stock deal will dilute Unity's existing shares by more than 30%.

  • 15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years

    Among successful money managers, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is, arguably, in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's shares to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. Buffett's success is a reflection of a long list of factors, including his portfolio concentration, narrow investment focus, and love of dividend stocks.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.