Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size Worth $14.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermal spray coatings market size is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing product application scope owing to advantages, such as wear and corrosion protection, low toxic gas emissions, thickness capability, and electrical resistance.

Grand View Research
Grand View Research

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The aerospace application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.2% in 2020

  • The high growth is attributed to the wide product usage in aerospace applications as it helps reduce the high-temperature effects on components and increase their lifespan

  • Ceramics was the dominant product segment and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020

  • This growth is credited to the high demand for these products from the industries, such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy, and industrial goods

  • The global market is highly competitive because of the presence of several medium- and small-scale companies across the globe

  • Key manufacturers focus on developing innovative formulas to offer diverse and high-quality products

Read 205 page research report with ToC on "Thermal Spray Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ceramic, Abradables), By Application (Aerospace, Medical), By Technology (Plasma, Flame Sprays), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermal-spray-coatings-market

Thermal spraying is used to improve or restore the surface of a solid material. It can also be used for applying coatings to a wide range of components and materials for better resistance against cavitation, wear, abrasion erosion, and heat. Approximately, 40 to 45% of paints & coatings produced globally are used as protective and decorative paints in the architecture industry. These can be used either for existing or newly constructed structures including monuments, private offices, residential buildings, plants & factories, and public buildings.

China, India, and Indonesia are majorly contributing to the growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific. The rising population coupled with rapid urbanization & industrialization, especially in the aforementioned economies, has encouraged governments to increase their construction spending and boost infrastructural development. Furthermore, the rising popularity of powder-based coatings owing to the low cost is also significantly contributing to the growth of the global coatings market. Various rules are applicable, in terms of the manufacturing of coatings, due to the carcinogenic and flammable nature of solvents.

However, powder-based coatings are eco-friendly as they contain no solvents and hence do not lead to Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), which cause air pollution. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely disrupted supply chains and sharply curtailed product demand. Restriction in transportation and supply due to slowdown or halting of factories and partial or nationwide lockdowns in several countries to restrain the spread of the coronavirus are expected to have an adverse impact on market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal spray coatings market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

  • Thermal Spray Coating Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Thermal Spray Coating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Thermal Spray Coating Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Thermal Spray Coating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Thermal Spray Coatings Market

  • Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

  • H.C. Starck, Inc.

  • Wall Colmonoy Corp.

  • Powder Alloy Corp.

  • Saint-Gobain S.A.

  • Carpenter Technology Corp.

  • Durum Verschleiss-Schutz GmbH

  • Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

  • Progressive Surface, Inc.

  • American Roller Company, LLC

  • Lincotek Surface Solutions

  • John Wood Group PLC

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

  • Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • U.S. Thermal Spray Coating For Oil & Gas Market Thermal coatings are used in a variety of applications including oil and gas, aerospace, petrochemical, marine, and automotive. There are a variety of coatings available that can be used depending upon the specific requirements of the industry.

  • Antimicrobial Coatings Market Growing concerns regarding cleanliness in various industries have led to the increased product demand, resulting in the rapid development of the global market. Antimicrobial coatings are used to protect surfaces against micro-organisms, which primarily include parasites, germs, bacteria, and unwanted micro-organisms.

  • Anti-corrosion Coatings Market The rising demand for thin-walled durable metallic components in the manufacturing of lightweight products, which are used in various industries including building & construction, automotive, marine, and oil & gas is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermal-spray-coatings-market-size-worth-14-1-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301272194.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • India is already a major IT supplier for the US—can it be more?

    "Only five US industry sectors—all manufacturing-based—have become dependent on China, whereas just about every industry now relies on India for IT."

  • Rebound of China’s Yuan Is Facing a $68 Billion Roadblock

    (Bloomberg) -- Having rebounded from its worst month since 2019, China’s yuan is facing a new wave of selling pressure as hundreds of companies prepare to exchange the currency to pay dividends.Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong are expected to pay nearly $68 billion in dividends this year, which would be nearly 17% higher than 2020’s amount. That means they’ll step up swapping the yuan for the city’s dollars in coming months.This comes after the yuan rebounded about 0.4% from March’s 1.3% drop, when risk assets were sold off due to a spike in Treasury yields. The payout season, which starts to gather steam this month and is expected to peak in August, will further suppress the currency, in addition to strength in the dollar and a narrowing yield premium over the rest of the world. On top of that, uncertainty over China-U.S. tensions is continuing to hurt sentiment.“Dividend outflows add pressure on the yuan, against the background of brewing U.S.-China tensions.,” said Trang Thuy Le, Asia currency strategist at Macquarie Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, adding that discussions on the Federal Reserve starting to taper policy could strengthen the greenback in the fourth quarter. “The dollar-yuan rate should largely mirror that path.”More than 400 companies will hand out $65 billion of dividends from April to September alone, with the payment reaching a peak in August at $21 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Firms are paying more to shareholders in part because they have excess idle cash as they refrain from expansion, and also as they hope to retain investors.To be sure, it’s unlikely the dividend season would lead to any dramatic slide in the currency. That’s because not all of the companies need to sell the yuan in the spot market for the Hong Kong dollar, which they may already own and can be used for dividend payments. Also, the People’s Bank of China won’t likely allow any sharp depreciation, as that may hinder its push to attract foreign inflows and promote the yuan’s global usage.Also, the dollar remains the biggest driver of yuan moves nowadays. Even though banks helped clients sell the currency during last year’s payout season, it gained during the summer amid drops in the greenback.A beneficiary of the move, of course, is the Hong Kong dollar. The currency, which this month fell to a one-year low, will see stronger demand in the coming months. It inched higher to 7.77 per dollar Monday while the onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.5256.The largest single sum of dividend payment will hit on Aug. 5, when China Construction Bank Corp. hands $12 billion to its shareholders. And on May 20, China Mobile Ltd. will give out $4.6 billion.(Adds Monday prices in 3rd, 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • Putin’s Answer to U.S. Sanctions Is More Economic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to respond to the latest round of U.S. sanctions threats as he has to past ones: by speeding his drive to make Russia’s economy more self-sufficient.In the seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin’s government and central bank have stripped back the country’s exposure to dollars, shifted assets out of the U.S. and sold a smaller share of its debt to foreigners.“The Americans are saying: be careful or we could do more, but Russia is just going to continue down the path toward economic autarky,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is keeping the threat of sanctions hanging over Russia even after a sweeping round of penalties imposed last week. On Sunday, the U.S. warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.These four charts show how Putin has responded to past rounds of sanctions by increasing Russia’s economic isolation.The share of gold in Russia’s $581 billion international reserves jumped above dollars for the first time on record last year following a multi-year drive to reduce exposure to U.S. assets. The precious metal made up 24% of the central bank’s stockpile as of the end of September 2020, the latest date for which the breakdown is available. The share of dollar assets was 22%, down from more than 40% in 2018.That trend also shows up in the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S., which plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September, down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Most of the shift happened in the second quarter of 2018 just after sanctions on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal revealed how vulnerable Russia was to sanctions.What Our Economists Say...Russia’s resilience to successive waves of sanctions provides a false sense of security. With the U.S. running out of options, the next round could be more disruptive, and the measures already in place are holding back trade and investment.-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsOf course, there’s only so much that Russia can do without cutting itself off entirely from the global economy. But officials in Washington are also restrained by the fact that if they go too far (as they did with the Rusal sanctions that were later revoked), they risk sending tremors through global markets.Acting on a pledge by Putin to “de-dollarize” trade, Russia has been slowly cutting back on use of the greenback in its exports with the European Union, China and India. The euro has almost overtaken the dollar in Russia’s trade with the EU and has already surpassed it in exports to China. About two-thirds of Russia’s exports to India, meanwhile, are paid for in rubles.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeLast week’s penalties included a ban on purchases of bonds on the primary market, so the next big targets could be secondary-market debt and Russian banks’ access to the financial messaging system used for most international money transfers. Russia is already looking for alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable, though attempts so far haven’t led to much.One reason the Finance Ministry wasn’t too concerned about the latest sanctions measure on government debt is that Russia has mostly been selling to local banks at its weekly auctions anyway. Borrowing was ramped up during the pandemic even though foreign demand was weak, which increased the overall size of the market and pushed down the share of foreigners.U.S. banks can still buy new debt on the secondary market after the penalties come into force in mid-June. Russia is “well positioned” for a near term market disruption because it has a high cash buffer and demand from local banks is “robust,” Fitch Ratings said in a research note published late on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia Falls as U.K. Intervenes on $40 Billion Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. shares fell after the U.K. said it will intervene in the U.S. company’s $40 billion deal for British semiconductor designer Arm Ltd. on national security grounds.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ordered the country’s antitrust watchdog to investigate the implications of the deal and make a report by midnight on July 30, according to a statement issued on Monday. Nvidia shares slid 1.8% as the market opened in New York.The proposed acquisition of the U.K.’s most valuable tech company is already under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, which will consider whether Arm might raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals. Arm is currently owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Nvidia has said it will keep Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge.“We do not believe that this transaction poses any material national security issues,” a spokesperson for Nvidia said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the British authorities, as we have done since the announcement of this deal.”The DCMS noted that semiconductors are fundamental to a wide range of technologies but also underpin the U.K.’s critical national infrastructure and are found in defense and national security related technologies.“We want to support our thriving U.K. tech industry and welcome foreign investment, but it is appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.Read More: Nvidia’s $40 Billion Deal for Arm Faces U.K. Merger Review Arm’s neutral position as a supplier at the heart of the chipmaking industry has already raised concerns about the deal, because chipmaker Nvidia directly competes with Arm’s customers such as Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.In the U.S., the deal is under review by the Federal Trade Commission, which has opened an in-depth investigation of the merger and has sent information demands to third parties.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Is Strong At The Start Of The Week

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.3835 and is testing the next resistance at 1.3865.

  • Australia's Woolworths takes controlling stake in data analytics firm for $173 million

    The company said on Tuesday it will increase its shareholding in Quantium for A$223 million ($173.25 million). The deal implies a valuation of A$796 million for Quantium, nearly 20-times the value when it took a 50% stake in 2013. Woolworths, which benefited from COVID-19-induced stockpiling in 2020, had warned in February that sales growth would slow in the months ahead as travel restrictions eased and vaccinations increased.

  • China’s $87 Billion Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.’s expansive pop-up showroom sits at the heart of Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center. With nine models on display, it’s hard to miss. The electric car upstart has one of the biggest booths at China’s 2021 Auto Show, which starts Monday, opposite storied German automaker BMW AG. Yet its bold presence belies an uncomfortable truth -- Evergrande hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand.China’s largest property developer has an array of investments outside of real estate, from soccer clubs to retirement villages. But it’s the recent entry into electric cars that’s captured investors’ imaginations. Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, allowing it to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital. It now has a market value of $87 billion, greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.Such exuberance over an automaker that has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for when it will mass produce a car is emblematic of the froth that has been building in EVs over the past year, with investors plowing money into a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world’s richest person and has some concerned about a bubble. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in China, home to the world’s biggest market for new energy cars, where a mind-boggling 400 EV manufacturers now jostle for consumers’ attention, led by a cabal of startups valued more than established auto players but which have yet to turn a profit.Evergrande NEV was a relatively late entrant to that scene.In March 2019, Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s chairman and one of China’s richest men, vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. In the two years since, Tesla has gained an enviable foothold in China, establishing its first factory outside the U.S. and delivering around 35,500 cars in March. Chinese rival Nio Inc. earlier this month reached a significant milestone when its 100,000th EV rolled off the production line, prompting Musk to tweet his congratulations.Read more: Nio, Xpeng Exude Optimism as EVs Boom: Shanghai Auto ShowDespite his lofty ambitions and Evergrande NEV’s rich valuation, Hui has repeatedly pushed back car-production targets. The tycoon’s coterie of rich friends, among others, have stumped up billions, but making cars -- electric or otherwise -- is hard, and hugely capital intensive. Nio’s gross margins only flipped into positive territory in mid-2020, after years of heavy losses and a lifeline from a municipal government.Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by a yawning 67%, Hui said the company planned to begin trial production at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September. Deliveries aren’t expected to start until some time in 2022. Expectations for annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1 million EVs by March 2022 were also pushed back until 2025. Still, the company issued a buoyant new forecast: 5 million cars a year by 2035. For comparison, global giant Volkswagen AG delivered 3.85 million units in China in 2020.It’s not just Evergrande’s delayed production schedule that’s raising eyebrows. A closer look under the company’s hood reveals practices that have industry veterans scratching their heads: from making selling apartments part of car executives’ KPIs, to attempting a model lineup that would be ambitious for even the most established automaker.‘Weird Company’“It’s a weird company,” said Bill Russo, the founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “They’ve poured a lot of money in that hasn’t really returned anything, plus they’re entering an industry in which they have very limited understanding. And I’m not sure they’ve got the technological edge of Nio or Xpeng,” he said, referring to the New York-listed Chinese EV makers already deploying intelligent features in their cars, like laser-based navigation.A closer look at Evergrande NEV’s operations reveals the extent of its unorthodox approach. While it’s established three production bases -- in Guangzhou, Tianjin in China’s north, and Shanghai -- the company doesn’t have a general car assembly line up and running. Equipment and machinery is still being adjusted, according to people who have seen inside the factories but don’t want to be identified discussing confidential matters.In a response to questions from Bloomberg, Evergrande NEV said it was preparing machinery for trial production, and would be able to make “one car a minute” once full production is reached.The company is targeting mass production and delivery next year of four models -- the Hengchi 5 and 6; the luxe Hengchi 1 (which will go up against Tesla’s Model S); and the Hengchi 3, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has told investors it aims to deliver 100,000 cars in 2022, one of the people said, roughly the number of units Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., the other U.S.-listed Chinese EV contender, delivered last year, combined.Its workers are also being asked to help sell real estate, the backbone of the Evergrande empire.New hires are required to undergo internal training and attend seminars that drill them on the company’s property history and have nothing to do with car making. In addition, employees from all departments, from production-line workers to back-office staff, are encouraged to promote the sale of apartments, whether through posting ads on social media or bringing relatives and friends along to sale centers to make them appear busy. Managerial-level staff even have their performance bonuses tied to such endeavors, people familiar with the measure said.Meanwhile, the ambitious targets have Evergrande NEV turning to outsourcing and skipping procedures seen as normal practice in the industry, people with knowledge of the situation say.While it’s hiring aggressively and recently scored Daniel Kirchert, a former BMW executive who co-founded EV startup Byton Ltd., the firm has contracted most of the design and R&D of its cars to overseas suppliers, some of the people said. Contracting out the majority of design and engineering work is an unusual approach for a company wanting to achieve such scale.14 Models At OnceOne of those companies is Canada’s Magna International Inc., which is leading the development of the Hengchi 1 and 3, one of the people said. Evergrande NEV has also teamed with Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to co-develop a software system for the Hengchi range. It will allow drivers to use a mobile app to instruct the car to drive via autopilot to a certain location and use artificial intelligence to switch on appliances at home while on the road, according to a statement last month.A spokesperson for Evergrande said it was working with international partners including Magna, EDAG Engineering Group AG and Austrian parts maker AVL List GmbH in developing “14 models simultaneously.” Representatives from Magna declined to comment. A Baidu spokesperson said the company had no further details to share, while a representative for Tencent said the software venture is with a related firm called Beijing Tinnove Technology Co. that operates independently. Tinnove didn’t respond to requests for comment.Rather than staggering model releases, Evergrande NEV appears to be rolling out every type of car all at once under its Hengchi brand, which sports a roaring gold lion on the badge and translates loosely to ‘unstoppable gallop.’ The nine models being launched span almost all major passenger vehicle segments from sedans to SUVS and multi-purpose vehicles. Prices will range from about 80,000 yuan ($12,000) to 600,000 yuan, although the final costs could change, a person familiar said.That’s a completely different product development strategy to EV pioneers like Tesla, which only has four models on offer. Nio and Xpeng have also chosen to focus on just a handful of marques, and even then are struggling to break into the black.“The market has proved the effectiveness of the ‘one product in vogue at one time’ strategy,” said Zhang Xiang, an automobile industry researcher at the North China University of Technology. “Evergrande is offering many products and expects a win. There’s a question mark over whether this will work.”Without any long-term carmaking nous, Evergrande has issued uncompromising directives to meet its latest production targets, according to the people. Two models, including the Hengchi 5, a compact SUV that rivals Xpeng’s G3, are targeting mass production in a little over 20 months. To hit that timing, certain industry procedures, like making mule cars, or testbed vehicles equipped with prototype components that require evaluation, may be skipped, people familiar with the situation said. Evergrande told Bloomberg it has entered a “sprint stage toward mass production.”As it is, Bloomberg could only find one instance where the Hengchi 5 has been showcased in public, in photos and grainy footage released by Evergrande in February as the cars drove around a snow-covered field in Inner Mongolia. The company’s shares surged to a record.Glossing over those steps is unusual, said Zhong Shi, a former automotive project manager turned independent analyst.“There’s a standard engineering process of product development, validation and verification, which includes several laboratory and road tests” in China and everywhere else, Zhong said. “It’s hard to compress that to shorter than three years.”While there’s no suggestion Evergrande’s approach violates any regulations, its stock-market run could be in for a reality check. After similarly hefty market gains, some EV startups in the U.S. that have yet to prove their viability as revenue-generating, profitable entities have lost their shine over the past few months amid concern about valuations and as established carmakers like VW move faster into EV fray.Read more: The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsThe industry’s multi-billion dollar surge also hasn’t escaped Beijing’s attention. Evergrande NEV shares dipped lower last month after an editorial from the state-run Xinhua news agency highlighted concerns about how the EV sector is evolving. Of particular worry are companies that are shirking their responsibility to build quality cars, a blind race by local governments to attract EV projects, and high valuations by companies that have yet to deliver a single mass-produced car, according to the missive, which named Evergrande specifically in that regard. “The huge gap between production capacity and market value shows there is hype in the NEV market,” it said.Still, Evergrande NEV’s stock has gained 18% since then, buoyed by the outlook for China’s electric-car market. EVs currently account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, BloombergNEF data show, with demand forecast to soar as the market matures and electric-car prices fall. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone, research firm Canalys said in a February report.With competition also on the rise, some outside Evergrande NEV’s loyal shareholder base remain skeptical.“The market is getting crowded but unless you have a preferred lane, there’s not much chance to win,” Automobility’s Russo said. “Maybe there’s some synergy with the property businesses but right now it’s an EV story, and a pretty expensive one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England Joins Global Peers Exploring a Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Treasury and the Bank of England are weighing the potential creation of a central bank digital currency, joining authorities from China to Sweden exploring the next big step in the future of money.The government and central bank on Monday announced the creation of a task force to coordinate on the possibility of BOE-issued digital money for use by households and businesses. They will engage in discussions with stakeholders on the risks and benefits before making a decision.If approved, the digital currency would “exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them,” according to the statement.With modern technologies and the coronavirus accelerating the push toward cashless transactions, and crypto currencies such as Bitcoin gaining traction, central banks are taking action to make sure they don’t fall behind.In 2020, the Bahamas launched the Sand Dollar, making it among the world’s first sovereign-backed digital currencies. The European Central Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have said they could follow suit around the middle of the decade.China is also considering a digital yuan, but the Federal Reserve has previously said it was not something the U.S. would rush into.The U.K. task force will be jointly chaired by BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and the Treasury’s Director General of Financial Services, Katharine Braddick. A new CBDC division will be set up at the central bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street slips from record levels; Tesla drops after fatal car crash

    Major U.S. stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash. The electric-car maker was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants. The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% on Sunday, just days after reaching a record of $64,870. It subsequently pared some of the losses and was trading at about $57,000 at around 1:25 p.m. in Tokyo Monday.Ether, the second-biggest token, dropped below $2,000 over the weekend before also paring losses. The volatility buffeted Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano too. Dogecoin -- the token started as a joke -- bucked the trend and is up 25% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.The weekend carnage came after a heady period for the industry that saw the value of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth about $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the crypto plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment, and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.”‘Price to Pay’“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley moved toward providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients.VolatilityThat’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Moreover, governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses.(Updates prices in the second and third paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Futures Saw Record $10B Worth of Liquidations on Sunday

    Record futures liquidations show leverage was excessively skewed bullish.

  • Canada Yields Rise on Plan to Sell Record Long-Term Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s government outlined plans to issue a record amount of long-term debt this year, even as financing requirements drop.The government plans to issue C$121 billion ($96 billion) of bonds maturing in 10 years or later, up from C$107 billion in fiscal year that ended March 31, according to the budget documents released Monday. Both were record amounts.That’s even as total bond issuance is set to decline by nearly C$88 billion to C$286 billion, reflecting the nation’s narrowing deficit and recovering economy.Yields on longer-term debt rose as investors began to factor in the rush of new supply. The 30-year benchmark yield briefly rose above 2.07%, up from 2.02% immediately before the details were announced. The 10-year yield rose to its highest in two weeks. The shift toward longer-term bonds is an effort by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to lock in rates at current lows, amid mounting debt. It also comes as the Bank of Canada, which has sopped up much of the incremental supply of government bonds over the past year, is expected to pare back the pace of its purchases.“The government will closely monitor financial markets and, subject to favorable market conditions, will seek opportunities to issue more long-term debt,” according to a budget document that sees the federal deficit more than halving to C$155 billion this fiscal year.More than 40% of its bond issuance will be in maturities of 10 years or more, up from 29% last year and 15% pre-pandemic.That includes a reopening of a 50-year issue, according to the document. Over the next three years, the strategy will increase the average term to maturity to about 8 years, the longest in four decades, versus a historical average of 5.9 years.Including C$226 billion in planned sales of short-term bills, aggregate borrowing by the government will hit C$523 billion. The amount of domestic bonds outstanding is set to reach C$1.06 trillion by end of the current fiscal year, up from C$597 billion two years earlier, the document said.Market debt outstanding is set to reach C$1.31 trillion by the end of March 2022.As part its debt management strategy, the government also said it plans to raise C$4 billion by issuing ultra-long bonds. It also is targeting a C$5 billion green bond issuance, its first. Officials will also undertake consultations on the potential issuance of social bonds to finance projects such as investments in child care. (Updates with market reaction in paragraph four)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IBM Shares Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares jumped in extended trading after the company reported its biggest revenue gain in eleven quarters, driven by demand for cloud services and suggesting Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna’s turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit.Sales increased 1% to $17.7 billion in the three months ended Mar. 31, the Armonk, New York-based company said Monday in a statement. That beat the $17.3 billion analysts had forecast, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.IBM reported first-quarter revenue growth in three of its five business segments, including Cloud and Cognitive Software, which saw a sales increase of 3.8% from a year earlier to $5.4 billion. The Global Business Services unit, which includes consulting, and the Systems unit, which includes hardware and operating systems software, also posted year-over-year sales increases.April marks a full year at the helm for Krishna, who took over as CEO from Ginni Rometty with plans to focus on artificial intelligence and the cloud to revive growth after years of stagnation. Krishna has reorganized the 109-year-old tech giant around a hybrid-cloud strategy, which allows customers to store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Total cloud revenue increased 21% to $6.5 billion in the first quarter.Krishna said he is “confident” IBM will deliver revenue growth in the second quarter and the rest of the year. “We will exit 2021 in a stronger position than we started,” he said on a conference call after the results were released.The shares increased as much as 4.9% in late trading, after closing at $133.12 in New York. The company has gained 5.8% so far this year compared with an increase of 11% for the S&P 500.Krishna attributed “increasing client adoption of our hybrid-cloud platform,” as well as growth in software and consulting, to helping the company “get off to a solid start for the year.”Last October, Krishna spun off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company, which will be called Kyndryl and be based in New York. The division, currently part of IBM’s Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. The unit, IBM’s biggest, has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. It was one of only two of IBM’s units to see revenue decline in the first quarter, with sales down 1.5%, to $6.37 billion. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.IBM also said revenue from Red Hat, which it bought in 2019 for $34 billion, gained 17% in the first quarter.Earnings excluding some costs were $1.77 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.65. Gross margin was 47.3%, compared with the 47.2% analysts expected.(Updates with CEO comments in the fifth paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove reference to Cloud and Cognitive Software being the biggest unit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s dollar posted its biggest daily advance since December after a U.S. Treasury report hinted that the Biden administration could exert greater pressure on the island’s central bank to allow the currency to appreciate.The local dollar rose 0.5% to close at 28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday didn’t label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the U.S. will initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation” of the exchange rate.“Despite the relief of not being labeled a currency manipulator, the Treasury report still urged Taiwan authorities to limit FX intervention to exceptional circumstances,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “This, alongside the strong exports, will help support the Taiwan dollar.”The Taiwan dollar has come under scrutiny as the tech-dependent economy posts a quicker recovery from the pandemic than most of its peers in Asia. Six of the 60 pages in the Treasury report were devoted to Taiwan, more than any other U.S. trading partner, in the Biden administration’s first foreign-exchange policy update.The report cites research published in November 2018 that assesses the Asian currency to be undervalued by as much as 21%. Taiwan made net foreign-exchange purchases of $39.5 billion in 2020, equivalent to 5.9% of its gross domestic product, according to the analysis.While Taiwan’s central bank doesn’t deny intervening in currency markets, it pushed back against aspects of the U.S. assessment. The Taiwan dollar is close to being at a balanced level based on the International Monetary Fund’s valuation model, it said, as it urged the U.S. to ease monitoring of trading partners during the Covid pandemic.Held Meetings“Yellen is pragmatic and prudent,” central bank governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers Monday, when discussing the Treasury report. “We need to show more than just our sincerity about communicating with the U.S.”Taiwan has already held two meetings with the Treasury this year over its currency, Yang added. The central bank only intervenes when there are concerns about supply and demand in the market, he said.Regular late-session moves by state-backed banks to pare gains by Taiwan’s currency against the dollar are “a kind of intervention,” Governor Yang had told reporters in late March. For months, the currency could rise more than 1% during the day, only to pare back most of the advance at the close.While the U.S. didn’t label any economy as a currency manipulator, it also acknowledged that Taiwan, Switzerland and Vietnam all met the threshold. It insisted that it would maintain pressure on trading partners to redress trade imbalances with the U.S.“There will still be pressure on Asian central banks to ease back on their intervention activity, which would lead to greater appreciation pressure,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The easing of U.S. 10-year bond yields and the retreat in the dollar of late has also helped the Taiwan dollar’s move.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England and HM Treasury Launch Taskforce for UK CBDC

    This is the first sign the Bank of England exploring the launch of a CBDC following the release of a discussion paper in March 2020.

  • Investors turn to growth stocks' results after strong earnings start

    On the heels of blockbuster earnings from major U.S. banks, investors are focused on whether an upcoming batch of earnings from major technology-related companies can sustain the season's early momentum. Estimated year-over-year first-quarter earnings growth for S&P 500 companies rose to 31% from 25% in the past week, based on Refinitiv data, driven by last week's stronger-than-expected results from Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other banks. Tuesday brings results from stay-at-home winner Netflix Inc, which is part of the FAANG group of high-profile tech-related names.

  • Oil Markets in Flux, Banks Expect Doomsday Scenarios?

    Global oil markets are stressed, not only due to OPEC+ or Iran JCPOA issues but also because international financials are predicting gloomy pictures for oil demand.

  • FOREX-Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop

    Improved risk sentiment as shown by the rally in global stocks to record highs weighed on the greenback. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major currencies, fell 0.5% to 91.159, continuing a downtrend that started on March 31. The greenback's weakness was pronounced across the board early on Monday, with the currency hitting multi-week lows against major peers in the G10 group of currencies: the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, and the euro.