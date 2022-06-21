U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.50
    +65.75 (+1.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,340.00
    +471.00 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,512.50
    +215.75 (+1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.00
    +32.90 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.85
    +2.29 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0053 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.29
    -2.66 (-8.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3330
    +0.2480 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,306.32
    +779.85 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.09
    +24.15 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +42.09 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Thermal Spray Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global thermal spray market is estimated to be valued at USD 10,399. 73 million in 2022 and is expected to reach to a value of USD 12,729. 79 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4. 13%, during the period of 2022-2027.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermal Spray Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155674/?utm_source=GNW


The market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The levels of activities were very low, and many project schedules were changed or postponed. Due to all these interruptions, industrial activities and plant construction projects across all industries were also been affected. Such a global scenario created negative repercussions on the global thermal spray market for the existing plants in the end-user industries, such as aerospace, turbines, automotive, electronics, oil and gas, and power were temporarily shut down across the world.

Key Highlights
Over the medium term, the major drivers of the thermal spray market are the increasing usage of thermal spray coatings in medical devices, the rising popularity of thermal spray ceramic coatings, replacement of hard chrome coatings, and the rising use of thermal spray coatings in the Aerospace Industry
However, with the emergence of hard trivalent chrome coatings in recent years, and issues regarding process reliability and consistency are expected to be hindered.
The aerospace end-use industry dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The usage of thermal spray in the aerospace sector helps protect expensive engine components by extending the component life and increasing fuel efficiency dramatically, thereby, improving the performance of the aircraft , owing to the increasing investment in the global aerospace industry.
North America dominated the global thermal spray market, owing to the expansion of end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, power, industrial gas turbine, and others, which is expected to benefit the thermal spray materials market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace Industry to Dominate the Market

The aerospace industry is the largest end-user of the thermal spray material market. Thermal spray coatings are used in the aerospace industry to protect components from the extreme temperatures and pressures encountered during flight.
They are used to provide high thermal resistance and longevity in the protection of engine turbine blades and actuation systems.
In the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China), according to the Boeing Commercial Outlook 2021-2040, around 8,945 new deliveries will be made by 2040, with a market service value of USD 1,945 billion. Moreover, approximately 8,700 new deliveries will be made in China alone by 2040, with a market service value of USD 1,800 billion.
Thermal spray materials have advantages, such as low toxic gas emissions, electrical resistance, easy mobility, and wear & corrosion protection. Growth in the aerospace sector, especially in civil aviation in emerging economies on account of high expenditure on aerospace infrastructural construction and commissioning of new projects is expected to have a positive impact on the market.
Thermal spray coatings, such as zirconium oxide, aluminum bronze, and cobalt-molybdenum are used for coating purposes in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles, respectively.
The aforementioned factors are expected to support the consumption of thermal spray used in the aerospace industry during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

The North American region has the highest share in the global market. The thermal spra is increasingly used in automotive, aerospace, power, oil and gas, and other industries in the region.
The automobile industry in the United States is the second-largest in the world after China, and is contributing significantly to the regional and global automobile markets. The country houses major automakers that are producing and exporting vehicles to other economies in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. As per the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), the total value of the car and automobile manufacturing market in the United States was USD 82.6 billion in 2021. Moreover, the association predicts that US new light-vehicle sales are likely to increase by 3.4% to 15.4 million units in 2022.
The United States is by far the largest market for thermal spray equipment owing to the presence of a large aerospace industry which is the main end-user industry. Arzell Inc.?, Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (Aimtek Inc.)?, Donaldson Company Inc.?, Linde PLC?, and Oerlikon Metco are the major equipment providers in the country.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037, owing to the growth in air cargo. Also, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at a rate of 54 aircraft per year, due to the existing fleet getting older.
In the 2022 defense budget, the US government allots USD 768.2 billion for national defense programs, which is about a 2% increase from the Biden administration’s original budget request, registering a growing usage of thermal spray in the sector.
Canada is the fifth-largest automobile producer in the world and holds a prominent share of global automotive vehicle production. Canada produces roughly 1.12 million cars and light trucks in 2021, registering a decline of 19% compared to 2020. ?
As of June 2021, there are 6,111 charging stations with 13,623 charging outlets across Canada mainly in the Southern Territories.? Furthermore, according to EV Volumes, Canada sold about 66,800 electric vehicles in 2021, registering about a 42.5% increase compared to annual sales recorded in 2020.
Owing to the rise of these end-user industries in the United States and Canada, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global thermal spray market is very fragmented, with the top 5 players accounting for not more than 40% of the total market share. The major players present in the market include OC Oerlikon Management AG?, Linde plc, Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, Bodycote, and Kennametal Inc., among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155674/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise; Treasury Yields Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Europe and Asia on Tuesday, US equity futures pointed higher and Treasuries retreated amid improved investor sentiment compared with last week’s rout in global shares.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Promp

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin Above $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • Tesla Job Cuts Will Lead to 3.5% Headcount Reduction, Musk Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is cutting its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months, resulting in a reduction of as much as about 3.5% in the electric-car maker’s total headcount, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the E

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Oil prices climb on market caution over tight supply

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week's losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening demand going forward. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July, which expire later on Tuesday, rose to $111.19 a barrel, up $1.63, or 1.5%, from Friday's close. "Supply concerns are likely to persist in the coming months as OPEC+ countries, the world's major oil producers, may not have enough spare capacity... The summer travelling season and China easing its COVID-19 restrictions will push demand to grow further," said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

  • Morgan Stanley, Goldman Strategists See More Stock Market Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities have yet to fully price in the risk of a recession and may have further to fall, according to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting

  • The Stock Market’s Selloff Will Eventually End. Bet On It.

    A decline in earnings could be the next shoe to drop for investors. But it’s all a prelude to the best buying opportunity in decades.

  • Dow Futures Surge, Yields Rise—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Lifting sentiment Tuesday were comments from President Joe Biden, who said a U.S. recession isn't 'inevitable.'

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession brewing by next year — here are 3 stocks it's keeping behind the emergency glass

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 23%, but a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Revlon shares climb as buyout rumors follow bankruptcy filing

    A report that an Indian multinational conglomerate is considering buying Revlon Inc. out of bankruptcy drove up stock prices significantly on Friday. Shares went up by as much as 62% after Indian English-language business and finance news channel ET Now tweeted that Reliance Industries Ltd., a company with diverse holdings in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media and textiles that's controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was considering an offer. Revlon (NYSE: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday June 16, citing liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges including supply chain disruption and rising inflation, as well as obligations to its lenders.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy to Protect Against Inflation in 2022 and Beyond

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy to protect against inflation in 2022 and beyond. If you want to skip reading about what sectors have proven to be resilient to inflation in the past and how inflation is progressing in 2022, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to […]