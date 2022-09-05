U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.39
    +2.52 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.09 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9926
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1505
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5350
    +0.3830 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,880.37
    +142.58 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.79
    -2.88 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.33
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Thermal Spray Materials Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Key Highlights. The thermal spray materials market was valued at USD 1,755. 59 million in 2021. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4. 83% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The major factors driving the market studied include increasing usage of thermal spray coating in medical device manufacturing, the rising popularity of thermal spray ceramic coatings, extensive consumption in anti-corrosion applications, and evolution in the Asia-Pacific wind power sector.

New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermal Spray Materials Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271843/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the emergence of alternate substitutes is expected to hinder the market’s growth.
The current progress in solution precursor plasma spraying of cermets, recycling of thermal spray processing materials, industrial-scale production of environmental barrier coatings (EBC) thermal spray powders, and growth prospects in the oil and gas industry are the major opportunities expected to drive the market in the future.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace Industry to Dominate the Market

- Thermal spray materials are extensively used in the aerospace sector. They are used in manufacturing coatings, which are applied to various parts throughout the aircraft. These coatings offer component longevity, thus, reducing the maintenance costs and increasing fuel efficiency.

- Thermal spray materials, such as zirconium oxide, aluminum bronze, and cobalt-molybdenum, are used for coating purposes in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high-pressure nozzles, respectively.

- In India, in March 2021, the government submitted a proposal to develop a water aerodrome project at the Ujjani Dam under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s UDAN-RCS.

- All such factors are expected to drive the demand for thermal spray materials in the aerospace sector during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

- Thermal spray materials are used in the aerospace industry as a protective coating. China is one of the largest aircraft manufacturers and one of the largest markets for domestic air passengers.

- Factors such as large market size, increasing government support, and the ability to book electric vehicles online are likely to fuel the demand for electric vehicles in the country.

- According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China is the largest producer of automobiles. The country alone produced 1,82,42,588 vehicles from Q1 to Q3 of 2021, which accounted for about 31.86% of the global volume.

- According to a research institute affiliated with China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), the rising chemical demand in the country is expected to boost its oil consumption, which is expected to reach around 780 million tons per year by 2030.

- According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI inflow into India’s air transport sector was estimated to be USD 2.95 billion between April 2000 and March 2021.

- Owing to these developments, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The thermal spray materials market is partially fragmented in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Höganäs AB, Linde PLC, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Kennametal Inc., and Sandvik AB.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271843/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz Says

  • Oil Jumps After OPEC+ Approves Token Supply Cut and Gas Leaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ decided to cut output in October and Europe’s energy crisis deepened.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced toward $90 a barrel. The

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies - live updates

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Brent crude surges as OPEC+ agrees to cut supply to prop up oil prices

    The producer cartel will slash 100,000 barrels a day from global supply from October.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashThe Chinese car and ba

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline Closure Lands Economic Blow Against Europe

    Power prices surged, European currencies hit multidecade lows and governments scrambled to contain the economic hit after Russia cut its main natural-gas pipeline to Europe.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • OPEC+’s Warning Shot

    The oil producing cartel has agreed to cut output targets just days after U.S.-led agreement to establish a buyer’s alliance seeking price-setting power over Russian crude.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Small Production Cut Amid Recession Fears

    OPEC+ agreed Monday to cut oil production for the first time in over a year, delegates said, saying it should pull back about 100,000 barrels a day amid fears of a global recession and more Iranian crude coming to the market in the event of a revived nuclear deal. The move shows how worries over an economic slowdown are dominating a global oil market that has experienced a 25% decline in Brent crude prices in the past three months. Fears of oil shortages after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had driven prices above $100 a barrel for months this year, but the market’s recent slide prompted the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Moscow-led allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to prop up a market that had been lifting petrostate economies from Moscow to Riyadh.

  • Russian Gas Cut-Off Scuppers German Plan to Bolster Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is unlikely to meet its target for filling natural gas storage sites to 95% by the start of November following the latest Russian supply cut, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billion

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • EV Battery Maker ProLogium Considers UK for $8 Billion Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co. is considering the UK among the potential sites for an $8 billion factory that would build a promising but unproven new generation of cells for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focu

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • China Was One of the Best Places for Private Equity. Not Anymore.

    Private equity’s love affair with China has cooled. The number of Investments by U.S. PE and venture-capital firms in that country declined by about 31% in the second quarter this year, while their value plunged 79%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Private-equity and venture-capital firms in the second quarter posted 50 mergers and funding rounds in mainland China, totaling $2.2 billion, S&P said in its report, “U.S. private equity interest in China declines as economic activity weakens.”