Thermally Conductive Plastics Market worth $298 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermally Conductive Plastics Market is projected to grow from USD 121 million in 2021 to USD 298 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Thermally conductive plastics provides design freedom, enhanced thermal conductivity, and ease in customization compared to traditional metals and ceramics. Development in power electronics and smaller electronics components has increased the demand for thermally conductive plastics. Lightweight and customizable parts in the automotive industry utilize thermally conductive plastics for heat dissipation. Technological advancements in E-mobility and telecommunications industry also support the growth of the thermally conductive plastics market. Traditional metals and ceramics are substitute for thermally conductive plastics which limits the growth of the market. However, high performance application requires superior thermal management which demand thermally conductive plastics. The growing demand for heat dissipation in the electrical & electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industries are the major opportunities that will boost the demand for thermally conductive plastics during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148526587

Browse in-depth TOC on "Thermally Conductive Plastics Market" 
277 – Tables 
49 – Figures 
274 – Pages

In terms of value, PBT is estimated to be the second-largest market in the global thermally conductive plastics market, by type, during the forecast period.

PBT is a rigid and heat resistant polymer which allows development of complex parts owing to its dimensional accuracy and flexibility. PBT based thermally conductive plastics are widely used in electrical & electronics and automotive industry for LED lightings, battery casings, and housing of components. The consumption of PBT based thermally conductive plastics is expected to increase owing to the emergence of E-mobility and efficient heat dissipation in automotive electronics during the forecast period.

Industrial is estimated to be the third-largest end-use industry by value in 2022

Thermally conductive plastics are used in industrial equipment such as motors & armatures, transformers, housings, machine parts, heat exchangers, HVAC, and covers. These plastics with additives such as graphite powder increase the thermal conductivity and provide substantial advantages over metals in terms of weight reduction, corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and cost. Resistance to various chemicals and fire makes thermally conductive plastics a suitable alternative to metals in industrial applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=148526587

South America is estimated to register the third highest CAGR during forecast period

The market growth in this region is backed by the economic and infrastructural development in Brazil and Argentina, mainly in the electrical & electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. Industrial activities in the region have increased because of the rising disposable incomes, shift toward nuclear families, affordable interest rates, and changing consumer preferences.

Major players in the global thermally conductive plastics market include Celanese Corporation (US), DSM (The Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), LANXESS (Germany), Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan), Ensinger (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), and KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=148526587

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyamide Market by Application (Engineering Plastics, Fiber), Type (PA 6, PA 66, Bio-based & Specialty Polyamides), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thermally-conductive-plastics-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermally-conductive-plastics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermally-conductive-plastics-market-worth-298-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301595967.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

