Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets

Report Scope: In this report, the market is segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026.

Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market.It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current industry trends.



The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.



Report Includes:

- 40 data tables and 19 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for thermally conductive plastics (TCP) and their types

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end use industry, and geographic region

- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for thermally conductive plastics, superior properties, technology updates, opportunity assessment, and regulatory framework within the marketplace

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and examination of future applications by segment

- Assessment of key trends related to the technologies, applications and regions that shape and influence the thermally conductive plastics market

- Complete understanding of the region-specific developments within the industry

- Impact of COVID-19 on the market for thermally conductive plastics, new developments, increasing use of TCPs in the end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace businesses

- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data by each major category

- Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global TCPs market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Profile descriptions of the market leading players including Avient Corp., BASF, Celanese Corp., Dupont, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi, Saint-Gobain and TE connectivity, Lanxess, and Covestro AG



Summary:

Conventionally, metals are the most widely used materials in heat management with high intrinsic heat conductivities.However, the drawbacks associated with these materials, such as their high price and high density (weight), have led to increased demand for other materials.



One such group of alternative materials is thermally conductive plastics, which are widely used in electric and electronics industry applications due to their high thermal resistance.



In addition to lightweight construction, thermally conductive plastics also offer the opportunity to produce complex geometries quickly and cost-efficiently by means of casting technologies or injection molding. These developments will have a strong effect on forthcoming solutions in the automotive, emobility, electronics and electrical devices industries.



Reasons for Doing this Study:

The goals of this report are to provide a regional assessment of the potential of the market for thermally conductive plastics, as well as to estimate existing and projected future market sizes, current technologies, and future trends in the development of thermally conductive plastics.Thermally conductive plastics have been in existence for many decades and continue to evolve and expand into new markets.



Within this context, this report identifies the market potential for thermally conductive plastics demand in each global region, and the end-user application market for the timeframe of 2020 to 2026.



As the range of applications for thermally conductive plastics has broadened, highly specific demands have been imposed on the materials used.Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened many opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications.



In these regions, rising disposable incomes, coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of using thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications, has created a surge in demand for these products.



Growing use of thermally conductive plastics in many industries has been fueled by these products’ ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization.Confusion among manufacturers of thermally conductive plastics market is widespread due to differing growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide and polyetherimide.



In this context, a comprehensive market research study is required to provide these companies with a clear understanding of each segment.

