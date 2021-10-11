U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.50
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,560.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.50
    -60.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.40
    -8.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    +1.95 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    +0.73 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8750
    +0.6600 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,452.32
    +761.69 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.64
    +42.04 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.06
    +3.51 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Report Scope: In this report, the market is segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026.

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778932/?utm_source=GNW


Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market.It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current industry trends.

The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Report Includes:
- 40 data tables and 19 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for thermally conductive plastics (TCP) and their types
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end use industry, and geographic region
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for thermally conductive plastics, superior properties, technology updates, opportunity assessment, and regulatory framework within the marketplace
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and examination of future applications by segment
- Assessment of key trends related to the technologies, applications and regions that shape and influence the thermally conductive plastics market
- Complete understanding of the region-specific developments within the industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on the market for thermally conductive plastics, new developments, increasing use of TCPs in the end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace businesses
- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data by each major category
- Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global TCPs market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
- Profile descriptions of the market leading players including Avient Corp., BASF, Celanese Corp., Dupont, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi, Saint-Gobain and TE connectivity, Lanxess, and Covestro AG

Summary:
Conventionally, metals are the most widely used materials in heat management with high intrinsic heat conductivities.However, the drawbacks associated with these materials, such as their high price and high density (weight), have led to increased demand for other materials.

One such group of alternative materials is thermally conductive plastics, which are widely used in electric and electronics industry applications due to their high thermal resistance.

In addition to lightweight construction, thermally conductive plastics also offer the opportunity to produce complex geometries quickly and cost-efficiently by means of casting technologies or injection molding. These developments will have a strong effect on forthcoming solutions in the automotive, emobility, electronics and electrical devices industries.

Reasons for Doing this Study:
The goals of this report are to provide a regional assessment of the potential of the market for thermally conductive plastics, as well as to estimate existing and projected future market sizes, current technologies, and future trends in the development of thermally conductive plastics.Thermally conductive plastics have been in existence for many decades and continue to evolve and expand into new markets.

Within this context, this report identifies the market potential for thermally conductive plastics demand in each global region, and the end-user application market for the timeframe of 2020 to 2026.

As the range of applications for thermally conductive plastics has broadened, highly specific demands have been imposed on the materials used.Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened many opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications.

In these regions, rising disposable incomes, coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of using thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications, has created a surge in demand for these products.

Growing use of thermally conductive plastics in many industries has been fueled by these products’ ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization.Confusion among manufacturers of thermally conductive plastics market is widespread due to differing growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide and polyetherimide.

In this context, a comprehensive market research study is required to provide these companies with a clear understanding of each segment.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778932/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Oil Surges Past $80 With Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a S

  • China Coal Futures Surge to Record as Flood Swamps Mine Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains and flooding expanded mine shutdowns in China’s biggest coal-producing region, sending prices to a record and hindering efforts by Beijing to boost energy supplies for winter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mounta

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Unexpected Demand from Fuel Switching Put $100 Crude on Radar

    The event that could eventually send prices to $100 per barrel is that some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil.

  • Honeywell raises outlook for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds

    The U.S. industrial conglomerate forecast up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% from the same 10-year forecast a year ago. Wealthy travelers wanting to fly with fewer people during the pandemic has put pressure on the availability of new corporate aircraft and led to a shortage of pre-owned business jets. "The increased demand for used jets is estimated at more than 6,500 units over the next five years, putting pressure on an already record low inventory and driving additional demand for new jets," said Heath Patrick, president of Americas aftermarket for Honeywell Aerospace.

  • Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest

    He's the richest person in Asia and has joined Musk, Bezos, Buffett, and 7 others in the 12-figure club.

  • Why Energy Stocks Could Get Hurt by Rising Prices

    Consumers will have to shift discretionary spending to buy gasoline, and manufacturers will pay more to run factories. How long will politicians tolerate high prices? And is it a sign of recession?

  • Copper Bulls Get Electric Shock as World’s Factories Slow Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is casting a pall over copper, as investors who are bullish on its long-term prospects fret that power shortages and factory slowdowns could trigger a retreat in the near term.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billi

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Why India is on the brink of an unprecedented power crisis

    More than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants are running on fumes - as coal stocks run low.

  • What's behind supply chain breakdowns?

    In recent months, supply chain problems have been blamed for shortages affecting just about every sector of industry and commerce. But what exactly is broken, and why? Correspondent David Pogue asked the experts to supply answers.

  • U.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors

    Investors are primed for another period of strong U.S. profit growth as third-quarter reports from Corporate America flow in starting next week. In the run-up to earnings season, a number of companies have issued downbeat outlooks. FedEx Corp said labor shortages drove up wage rates and overtime spending, while Nike Inc blamed a supply-chain crunch and soaring freight costs as it lowered its fiscal 2022 sales estimate and warned of holiday-season delays.

  • Soaring Energy Prices Raise Concerns About U.S. Inflation, Economy

    Factories and service providers require energy to boost production, but oil and natural-gas supplies are tight.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

    Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year for the U.S. stock market are all reasons to smile. A roaring bull market is nice when you're in one; but looking in from the outside at high valuations and seeing many stocks that have multiplied in a matter of months can feel intimidating. Here's what makes Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and AAR Corporation (NYSE: AIR) all great buys now.

  • Netflix to Sell ‘Squid Game’ Goods, Other Products on Walmart Site

    The ‘Netflix Hub’ for consumer merchandise is part of the streaming company’s broader effort to diversify revenue and market its content.