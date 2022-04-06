U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,518.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.25
    -28.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,041.80
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.00
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.20
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8450
    +0.2550 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,238.38
    -1,399.86 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.24
    -41.41 (-3.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,262.05
    -525.93 (-1.89%)
     

Thermic Fluid Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Growth of the Concentrated Solar Power Industry | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermic Fluid Market by End-user (oil and gas, chemicals, concentrated solar power, food and beverages, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for thermic fluid in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising demand for concentrated solar power and increased demand for energy conservation in China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand will facilitate the thermic fluid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Thermic Fluid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Thermic Fluid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the thermic fluid market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.01 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the thermic fluid market is the growth of the concentrated solar power industry. Growing conservation concerns about emissions and efforts to reduce air pollution are driving the growth of the market. Government policies aimed at reducing the expanding carbon footprint and monetary incentives to encourage the adoption of alternative energy sources are expected to drive the growth of the global thermic fluid market during the forecast period. The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) application category is rapidly growing, and by 2027, it is expected to account for 123.0 MW of capacity. Steam generated by concentrated solar power plants is injected into oil fields for tertiary recovery in this application. The implementation of such technology in crude oil-producing countries will drive the growth of the concentrated solar plant industry. This is significantly increasing the demand for thermic fluids during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The fire and explosions hazards will be a major challenge for the thermic fluid market during the forecast period. Several high-temperature chemical processing applications, such as metal processing, plastic processing, and specialty chemical production, necessitate organic fluids, which can form explosive conditions. These fluids work above the flashpoint of thermal fluids that are regulated by the Dangerous Substance and Explosive Atmosphere Regulations (DSEAR) of 2002. Furthermore, fluids, including mineral oils, deteriorate over time. The flashpoint of these fluids is reduced as a result of this deterioration, making them combustible. Under pressure and below the flashpoint, fluids form an explosive mist atmosphere. Thus, the explosion risks posed by thermic fluids are anticipated to limit the growth of the global thermic fluid market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The thermic fluid market report is segmented by End-user (oil and gas, chemicals, concentrated solar power, food and beverages, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the thermic fluid market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The thermic fluid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D activities to develop advanced, high-quality products and strengthen their product offerings to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The calcium peroxide market share is expected to increase by USD 315.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92%. Download a free sample now!

  • The sodium sulfate market share is expected to increase by 1427.55 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.02%. Download a free sample now!

Thermic Fluid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.6

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apar Industries Ltd., Arteco Coolants, BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., DuBois Chemicals Inc., Duratherm Extended Life Fluids, Dynalene Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Generation Four Engitech Ltd., Globaltherm Lube Pvt. Ltd., Lubrex FZC, Multitherm LLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Peter Huber Kaltemaschinenbau AG, Shell plc, Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., and Venlub Petro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Concentrated solar power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Dynalene Inc.

  • 10.6 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • 10.8 Multitherm LLC

  • 10.9 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Shell plc

  • 10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

  • 10.12 The Lubrizol Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermic-fluid-market---39-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-growth-of-the-concentrated-solar-power-industry--17000-technavio-reports-301516909.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China's services sector activity squeezed by Omicron surge - Caixin PMI

    Activity in China's services sector contracted at the steepest pace in two years in March as the local surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. The reading indicates the sharpest activity decline since the initial onset of the pandemic in February 2020. The survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, tallied with the gauge of an official survey, which also showed the deterioration in the services sector.

  • Dollar rises towards 2-year high after Fed policy maker's comments

    The dollar edged up to its highest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after jumping overnight on more hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official, while the euro was hurt by the prospect of new Western sanctions on Russia. The index gained 0.5% on Tuesday after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expects a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. Brainard is normally seen as a more dovish policy maker.

  • French chef adopted from Korea moves back to Seoul after falling in love with its flavors

    A French chef adopted from Korea went from finding Korean food to be “too spicy” to loving it enough to move to Korea to learn more. Born in Korea in 1986, Damien Selme, now 36, was adopted and moved to France at 6 months old. After completing his culinary education in 2004, Selme went on to intern and later work as chef at several Michelin star restaurants throughout France.

  • Ivanka Trump testifies to Capitol riot committee

    The ex-president's daughter gives evidence days after her husband and fellow aide also spoke to Congress.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsGasoline prices rise and fall

  • Oil Pares Declines as EU Avoids Sanctions on Russian Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased early losses after the European Union eschewed sanctions on Russian oil, and investors weighed the outlook for the dollar.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsWest Texas Intermedi

  • The New Tax Playbook for Draining Your 401(k) in Retirement

    Delaying the age for required minimum distributions gives retirees more opportunities to use certain tax strategies.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • Uber, Roblox top highest-paying U.S. internships

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at survey data examining paid internship wages and the willingness of workers willing to return to the office.

  • Big Oil to tell Congress markets, not companies, set fuel prices-testimony

    U.S. oil executives will tell Congress on Wednesday they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline, according to pre-released written testimony, as they defend charges by lawmakers of gouging with high fuel prices. Lawmakers in the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing, slated for 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT), to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices, driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, hit a record, before inflation adjustments, on March 11 of $4.33 a gallon and slipped to $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA motorist group, a decline of about 4%.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.