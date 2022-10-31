U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Thermo Fisher to buy diagnostics firm Binding Site for $2.6 billion

·1 min read
Visit to AstraZeneca/Thermo Fisher, former Novasep, COVID-19 vaccine plant in Belgium

(Reuters) -Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday it would buy specialty diagnostics firm the Binding Site Group from a group led by European private equity firm Nordic Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at 2.25 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

The Birmingham-based company's test helps detect and monitor multiple myeloma, a cancer in a type of white blood cell, and is on track to deliver more than $220 million of revenue in 2022, Thermo Fisher said.

Thermo Fisher, which makes scientific instruments, expects the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2023 and boost adjusted earnings per share by 7 cents on the first full-year of ownership.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

