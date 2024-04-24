Thermo Fisher lifts profit forecast as medical equipment demand improves

The offices of Thermo Fisher Scientific stand in Waltham·Reuters
(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and raised its annual profit forecast, betting on improved demand for its products and services used in drug development and sending shares up about 4% premarket.

The medical equipment maker in January signaled that muted demand for its services used in the making of therapies and vaccines will extend at least into the first half of the year, but could pick up later.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based firm said it now expects annual adjusted profit of $21.14 to $22.02 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $20.95 to $22 per share.

Analysts had estimated a profit of $21.53 per share for 2024, according to LSEG data.

Contract drug manufacturers witnessed their biotech clients cut back on spending in 2023 amid rising interest rates. Some analysts have said that funding for biotechs could stabilize this year after a strong 2023 for regulatory approvals in the U.S.

Revenue in its laboratory products segment that provides products and services used in clinical trials and drug development came in at $5.72 billion, above analysts' expectations of $5.17 billion.

The segment makes up more than half of Thermo's total revenues of $10.35 billion, which also came in ahead of estimates of $10.17 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit of $5.11 per share, beating estimates of $4.71 per share, helped by new product launches during the quarter.

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

  • Boston Scientific Pops Into Buy Zones On Solid First-Quarter Report

    Boston Scientific heads for two different buy zones after topping Q1 views and hoisting guidance above expectations.

  • Gucci's Hangover Saps Kering's Stock

    Kering said late Tuesday that it expects a decline of up to 45% in first-half recurring operating income from a year earlier. Gucci is grappling with the lingering hangover from Kering jettisoning of Alessandro Michele, the star creative director whose trend-making designs fueled sales for years. Since Michele's departure, the brand is straining to find its footing under his replacement, Sabato de Sarno.

  • Korean Air in talks to buy Boeing 777X jets, sources say

    (Reuters) -Korean Air is in talks over the purchase of at least 10 Boeing 777X jetliners in a potential tilt back towards its traditional U.S. supplier after placing a major order with European rival Airbus, two industry sources said. The discussions come weeks after Korean announced an order for 33 A350 jets from Airbus in what was widely seen as a breakthrough for the European planemaker into the flag carrier's Boeing-dominated wide-body fleet. The sources said discussions between Korean Air and Boeing on the 777X, an upgrade of the 777 mini-jumbo already used by South Korea's largest carrier, were ongoing.

  • Humana beats quarterly profit estimates on Medicare strength

    Shares of the company rose 3.3% in premarket trading after the health insurer also raised its 2024 individual Medicare Advantage growth target by 50,000 members. The company said it has taken a more conservative approach towards reserves for medical claims following disruptions caused by a recent hack at UnitedHealth tech unit Change Healthcare. Chief Financial Officer Susan Marie Diamond said last month about 15% to 20% of Humana's medical claims were dependent on the UnitedHealth unit.

  • Biogen beats quarterly profit estimates, Alzheimer's drug sales jump

    The company also said its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, developed with Japanese partner Eisai, recorded global sales of about $19 million, nearly tripling from the fourth quarter of 2023. The number of patients on Leqembi have increased nearly 2.5 times since the end of 2023, Biogen said. Biogen and Eisai also intend to increase their sales force as they aim for 100,000 patients by 2026.

  • Surging auto insurance rates squeeze drivers, fuel inflation

    Relentlessly rising auto insurance rates are squeezing car owners and stoking inflation. Auto insurance rates rose 2.6% in March and are up 22% from a year ago. Premium costs have been marching steadily higher since 2022, even as inflation at the consumer level steadily cooled from its 9.1% peak in the middle of that year.

  • AT&T Earnings, Free Cash Flow, Wireless Subscriber Adds Beat Views

    AT&T stock climbed after Q1 earnings fell from a year earlier but topped estimates. Revenue slightly missed.

  • UK watchdog seeks views on Microsoft's and Amazon's AI partnerships

    The Competition and Markets Authority said it was also seeking comments on Microsoft's hiring of former employees of Inflection AI and related arrangements. This forms the first part of its information gathering process and comes before the start of a formal investigation. "The CMA is also considering feedback received earlier this year on Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI and is currently waiting for information it has requested from the firms," it said.

  • US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises to Five-Month High of 7.24%

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates increased to the highest level in five months, pushing down home-purchase applications for the fifth time in the last six weeks. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Speeds Cheaper EV Plans, Calming Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingThe contract rat

  • Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down

    Quest Diagnostics (DGX) continues its strong momentum of base business revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024.