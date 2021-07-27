U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Commits to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

·3 min read

Accelerated efforts align with the Paris Agreement and Race To Zero to combat climate change

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This supports the global goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nations' Race To Zero campaign and will further advance the company's current strategy to mitigate its impact on the environment.

Thermo Fisher's carbon reduction efforts build on its 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations (Scopes 1 and 2). Established in 2019, these goals are aligned with the criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Thermo Fisher's new pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 incorporates additional targets to reduce its value chain emissions (Scope 3), including a commitment to SBTi's most ambitious guidelines.

"To better serve our customers and society overall, we continue to build on our commitment to sustainability," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "At Thermo Fisher, we have a culture of continuous improvement, which is powered by our PPI Business System. Our goal to find a better way every day inspires our colleagues to drive innovation and deliver new solutions. The effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 will further engage all 80,000 of our colleagues to address climate change."

Meeting a net-zero commitment for the future requires innovating today. Thermo Fisher is moving forward on this front by making its facilities more energy efficient, increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing waste in its operations. The company also plays a critical role in advancing climate science as a whole. Its leading analytical instruments spur the creation of green technologies and allow researchers to further investigate global warming. All of these efforts will help enable customers and partners to achieve their climate goals.

Casper continued, "Our goal to achieve carbon neutrality is another example of our commitment to doing business the right way and our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We are taking deliberate actions today to strengthen our business for tomorrow's customers, colleagues and communities."

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-commits-to-achieve-net-zero-carbon-emissions-by-2050-301341490.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

    Tesla's primary source of revenue comes from the sale of its electric vehicles, but its latest quarterly earnings report showed growth in its energy storage and solar business. The demand picture will get even sunnier for the division if the company can access enough chips for its energy storage products, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla on Monday reported $801 million in revenue from its energy generation and storage business -- which includes three main products: solar, its Powerwall storage device for homes and businesses, and its utility storage unit Megapack -- but that's just a sliver of the nearly $12 billion in total revenue.