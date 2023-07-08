Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (NYSE:TMO) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Thermo Fisher Scientific is:

14% = US$6.0b ÷ US$42b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Thermo Fisher Scientific's exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Thermo Fisher Scientific's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 24% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TMO? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 5.8%, meaning that it has the remaining 94% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, Thermo Fisher Scientific has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 5.0% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Thermo Fisher Scientific is predicted to rise to 23% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Thermo Fisher Scientific's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

