Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Thermo Fisher Scientific Carry?

As you can see below, Thermo Fisher Scientific had US$35.0b of debt, at December 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$8.08b, its net debt is less, at about US$26.9b.

How Healthy Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Thermo Fisher Scientific had liabilities of US$14.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$37.9b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$8.08b in cash and US$9.66b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$34.1b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are worth a very impressive total of US$218.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Thermo Fisher Scientific's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.5 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 14.9 times, makes us even more comfortable. The bad news is that Thermo Fisher Scientific saw its EBIT decline by 14% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Thermo Fisher Scientific can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Thermo Fisher Scientific recorded free cash flow worth 78% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Thermo Fisher Scientific's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its EBIT growth rate. All these things considered, it appears that Thermo Fisher Scientific can comfortably handle its current debt levels. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Thermo Fisher Scientific is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

