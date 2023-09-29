Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2023 Thermo Fisher Scientific had US$33.8b of debt, an increase on US$30.1b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.13b, its net debt is less, at about US$30.7b.

How Strong Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Thermo Fisher Scientific had liabilities of US$14.1b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$36.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.13b and US$9.49b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$37.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Thermo Fisher Scientific has a humongous market capitalization of US$196.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 14.4 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense on the debt is currently quite low. Shareholders should be aware that Thermo Fisher Scientific's EBIT was down 27% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Thermo Fisher Scientific can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Thermo Fisher Scientific recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Thermo Fisher Scientific is not finding it easy, given its EBIT growth rate, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Thermo Fisher Scientific's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Thermo Fisher Scientific , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

