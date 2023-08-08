Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Trading at an Attractive Valuation?

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned +8.03% compared to an +8.39% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund's Institutional Class has returned +11.33% year-to-date compared to +16.17% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) provides life science solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and services. On August 7, 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stock closed at $551.79 per share. One-month return of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was 6.26%, and its shares lost 5.01% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has a market capitalization of $212.837 billion.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund made the following comment about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Portfolio activity this quarter included opportunistically initiating a position in life sciences tool and equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), a long-time holding of other Weitz portfolios, at an attractive valuation."

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is in 26th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 98 hedge fund portfolios held Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) at the end of first quarter which was 92 in the previous quarter.

