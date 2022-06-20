U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.05
    -0.51 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0800
    +0.1200 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,622.00
    +1,343.72 (+6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.52
    +9.58 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.55
    +105.30 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Thermodyne Appoints Aaron Bremer as National Sales Representative and Corporate Chef

Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc.
·2 min read

Bremer will also function as head writer for the company’s culinary blog

Fort Wayne, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermodyne Foodservice Products announces Aaron Bremer has rejoined the company in the role of national sales representative and corporate chef after serving as Thermodyne’s corporate chef from 2017 to 2021. Bremer’s broad range of responsibilities will include building and supporting customer relationships, providing expert culinary advice, and developing content for Thermodyne’s Chef Hacks culinary blog.

Thermodyne president Tim Tippmann says, “We are incredibly excited about Aaron’s return to the Thermodyne family. He is an extraordinary ambassador for our business and a prominent industry expert with more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant and foodservice industry.”

Before rejoining the organization in his current position, Bremer was a sales consultant for Sysco Foods. His rich career history also includes working for other well-known Fort Wayne companies, including Baker Street Steakhouse and Parkview Health.

Bremer says, “The quality of products that Thermodyne has available to the industry is unmatched, and I look forward to once again representing the brand.”

Bremer comes from a long line of restaurateurs and honed his skills working at his family’s restaurant in Woodburn, Indiana. He went on to study cooking extensively and earned a culinary degree from Ivy Tech. During his training, Bremer had the unique opportunity to study abroad in France and Spain to learn from some the world’s top culinary professionals. He is an American Culinary Federation (ACF) Certified Executive Chef® and a North American Association of Food Equipment Manufactures (NAFEM) Certified Foodservice Professional, which is the gold standard certification for foodservice professionals.

As lead writer for Chef Hacks, a food blog offering unique recipes and general kitchen tips and tricks, Bremer is committed to producing relevant, interesting, and creative content. “The blog gives me a chance to share my knowledge and engage with a wider audience,” says Bremer.

Thermodyne offers more than 35 different models--ranging from a three-shelf counter-top unit to a unit capable of holding 42 full-size steam table pans--many of which are available for same-day shipment in the United States. Thermodyne also offers extensive design experience and the manufacturing capacity to customize equipment to meet specific customer needs.

For more information about the company or employment opportunities, visit www.tdyne.com.

About Thermodyne 

Founded in 1987, Thermodyne Food Service Products, Inc. specialized in the manufacturing of both countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens. Each unit features Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology, in which low-temperature heat is transferred throughout each shelf rather than through the air. This not only ensures food quality and safety, but also allows food products to be held for extended periods. For more information, call 888-310-7352.

###

CONTACT: Charlie Hatch Roop & Co. 2162025723 chatch@roopco.com


