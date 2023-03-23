U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,349.00
    +91.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,731.25
    +24.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.70
    +8.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.90
    +21.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8820
    -0.5020 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,196.54
    -949.83 (-3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.05
    -22.89 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,337.95
    -128.66 (-0.47%)
     

Thermoelectric Generators Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoelectric Generators Market by Application (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Co-Generation), Temperature (<80?C, 80-500?C, >500?C) Wattage, Type, Material, Vertical, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The thermoelectric generators market is projected to grow from USD 761 Million in 2022 to USD 1,233 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027. Growing need for fuel efficiency amidst stringent emission control norms to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Thermoelectric generators (TEG) are used for power generation across automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, oil & gas mining, and telecommunications industries. The adoption of TEGs in these verticals is increasing, owing to the demand for power sources in remote areas.

In the oil & gas industry, gas fuel thermoelectric generators (GTEGs) are used to power condition monitoring sensors as these generators are extremely reliable electric DC power sources. They help monitor material degradation (corrosion), pipeline management, and control of greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, in mining industry is focusing on applying new technologies and methods to reduce energy consumption and use renewable energy sources. TEGs are used in sensors for deep-down mining activities.

Based on application, directed power generation segment is projected to grow at fastest growth rate during forecast period

Based on application, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into energy harvesting, waste heat recovery, direct power generation, and co-generation.

Among these, directed power generation application segment witness strong growth during 2022-2027. Efficiency in direct power generation is not only limited to thermoelectric generators; it also depends on overall system efficiency. Various factors that affect system efficiency are combustion efficiency, recovery of the exhaust gases, system heat losses, fan power consumption, pump power, and power conditioning losses.

Due to this, direct power generation is used in long life and smaller power sources for numerous applications. Increasing demand for thermoelectric generators in the aerospace, mining, and industrial sectors is expected to drive the direct power generation segment during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, Automotive held largest share in base year

Based on vertical, the thermoelectric generators market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, industrial, consumer, healthcare, oil & gas, mining, and telecommunications. Among these, automotive segment held largest share in base year. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) 2021, vehicle manufacturing increased by 3% between 2020 and 2021.

Automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Volvo are working with NASA to develop thermoelectric waste heat recovery devices for fuel economy. Similarly, using these generators (with temperature differentials) to power wireless sensors would eliminate battery longevity and reliability difficulties. Such advancements in thermoelectric generators and their applications improve end-user adoption trends.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate during 2022-2027

Europe is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasingly stringent regulations related to C02 emissions from vehicles are one of the major factors driving the market for TEGs in Europe. The EU is the world's largest region that uses renewable energy.

According to Eurostat, roughly 26% of the EU's electricity, 17% of the EU heating and cooling industry, and 6% of EU transport energy are derived from renewable energy sources.

Europe invests significantly in total renewable energy, owing to its increasing use in the power sector and the growing demand for renewable electrical energy across various industries. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for thermoelectric generators in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Need for Fuel Efficiency Amid Stringent Emission Control Norms

  • High Demand from Remote Areas of Developing Countries

  • Durable and Maintenance-Free Power Source

Restraints

  • Low Efficiency of Thermoelectric Generators

  • High Initial Cost and Lack of Skilled Personnel

Opportunities

  • Ongoing Research and Development to Enhance Performance

  • Widescale Adoption of Thermoelectric Generators Across Various Sectors

Challenges

  • Availability of Prominent Substitutes and Structural Complexity

Companies Mentioned

  • Align Sourcing LLC

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Bentek Systems

  • Brimrose Corporation

  • Coherent Corp.

  • Cui Devices

  • Everredtronics Ltd.

  • Faurecia SE

  • Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

  • Gentherm Inc.

  • Greenteg AG

  • Hi-Z Technology

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Kryotherm

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • Laird Thermal Systems, Inc.

  • Mahle GmbH

  • Micropelt

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • P&N Technology (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

  • Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.

  • Phononic, Inc.

  • Pl Engineering Ltd.

  • Rgs Development Bv

  • Rif Corporation

  • Rmt Ltd.

  • Sheetak

  • Te Technology, Inc.

  • Tec Microsystems GmbH

  • Tecteg Mfr.

  • Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Wellen Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Yamaha Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qocym4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermoelectric-generators-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-1-2-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-10-1-301778684.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking Cri

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • First Republic Bank executives to forego annual bonuses for 2023

    The disclosure comes as First Republic explores ways to stay in business amid a banking crisis that has already wiped out two lenders in the United States. The rescue effort for Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has also put the bonus pools of banking executives under the spotlight. On Tuesday, Swiss authorities imposed curbs on bonus payments for Credit Suisse employees.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.

  • Chile Pushes New Lithium Extraction Method in Risk to Future Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to require all new lithium projects to tap a production technique that’s barely used commercially anywhere in a bid to reduce water losses.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisThe requi

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • GM class-action lawsuit alleges companies sold faulty 8-speed transmissions

    A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses General Motors of knowingly selling some 800,000 vehicles with faulty transmissions.

  • Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises

    In the oldest refining town in the American West, Phillips 66 is promising a greener future as it moves to halt crude-oil processing and build a massive renewable diesel plant, leading a global trend. The company’s initial claim that it would slash greenhouse gasses by half doesn’t match the project’s environmental impact report, published by county regulators, which shows a 1% reduction, according to a Reuters calculation of emissions data in the report. These dynamics and other variables raise questions about Phillips 66’s marketing of renewable diesel as a green fuel and make it impossible to tell whether and how much the refinery overhaul will reduce community pollution, three independent environmental experts told Reuters.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Hershey looking to 'eradicate' lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Senior Meta ads exec departs amid efficiency drive

    A veteran Meta advertising product executive will leave the company in May, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters, amid a months-long pruning of projects and staff that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed the "year of efficiency." Dan Levy, currently the social media giant's vice president of business messaging, said in a post to Meta's internal social network on Monday that he wanted to focus on family after losing a child to leukemia. A Meta spokesperson confirmed Levy's departure and said business messaging would remain a strategic priority and area of investment for the company this year.