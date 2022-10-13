U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Thermoformed Plastics Market Size Worth $67.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.2%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for thermoformed plastics in various application areas including food packaging, healthcare & medical, electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, consumer & home appliances, rapid industrialization, and rise in adoption of in-mold technology drive the growth of the global thermoformed plastic market. On a regional level, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and would rule the roost through 2031.

Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global thermoformed plastic market generated $40.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $67.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (517 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5858

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$40.5 billion

Market Size in 2031

$67.1 billion

CAGR

5.2%

No. of Pages in Report

517

Segments covered

Product, Thermoforming Type, Application, and Region

Drivers

Surge in demand for thermoformed plastics in various application areas including food packaging, healthcare & medical, electrical and electronics, automotive, construction, consumer and home appliances

Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and medical activities

Increase in electric and gasoline vehicles

Rise in adoption of in-mold technology

Opportunities

Rise in consumer spending on processed and packaged items

Proliferation of online retail platforms and multi-brand convenience stores

Restraints

Volatile raw material prices


Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The Covid-19 outbreak caused a significant drop in production of goods in 2020, as operations were halted in many countries worldwide. However, there was an increased demand for packaging around the world.

  • The food packaging industry witnessed a surge in demand as many consumers switched to online shopping for groceries. Supermarkets also saw a huge demand for packaging materials to pack groceries and other foodstuffs.

  • Moreover, the surge in demand for surgical masks created a great opportunity for the packaging industry, which in turn, came as a boon to the thermoformed plastic market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global thermoformed plastic market based on product, thermoforming type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the polypropylene (PP) segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the overall thermoformed plastic market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The report also analyzes segments such as polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), high impact polystyrene (HIPS), and others.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5858

Based on thermoforming type, the vacuum formed segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global thermoformed plastic market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the pressure formed segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the seaweed flakes segment.

Based on application, the food packaging segment captured the largest share of nearly one-third of the global thermoformed plastic market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the consumer goods and appliances, healthcare and medical, construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, and others segments.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly half of the total thermoformed plastic market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global thermoformed plastic market report include Amcor plc., Anchor Packaging, Berry Global Inc., Brentwood industries Inc., Dart Container Corporation, DISPLAY PACK, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Fabri-Kal Corp, Genpak LLC, Greiner packaging, Pactiv LLC, Productive Plastics Inc., Ray Products Company Inc., Sabert Corporation, and Sonoco Products Company.

The report analyzes these key players of the global thermoformed plastic market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thermoformed-plastics-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com


