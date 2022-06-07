U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Thermoformed Plastics Market Worth USD 60 Billion by 2030 at 5.63% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Thermoformed Plastics Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (PET, PE, HIPS), Process (vacuum forming, pressure forming), Application (healthcare, food packaging, electrical & electronics, automotive packaging) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermoformed Plastics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Thermoformed Plastics Market Information by Product, Process, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.63% CAGR to reach USD 60 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

Thermoformed plastics are created using the same-named technique, which entails heating a sheet of plastic until it is malleable, molding it into a three-dimensional shape, and then trimming and finishing it.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5821

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 60 Billion

CAGR

5.63% (2021–2030)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–20230

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, Process, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The increasing disposable income

Demand for packaging of ready-to-go processed foods

Competitive Scenario

Competition in the thermoformed plastics business is based on the product quality given and the technology employed by producers in the production of thermoformed polymers. To reduce the risk of entering a new market, major businesses compete based on their application development capabilities and build strategic collaborations with regional players. Global firms are investing in technology to expand their market offerings, providing them with a competitive advantage over their rivals. The major market players expected to drive the market are

  • Pactiv LLC (U.S.)

  • Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

  • Spencer Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

  • D&W Fine Pack LLC (U.S.)

  • Brentwood Industries (U.S.)

  • Genpak, LLC (U.S.)

  • Placon (U.S.)

  • Silgan Plastics (U.S.)

  • Graham Packaging Company (U.S.)

  • Wilbert Plastic Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income and need for packaging of processed ready-to-eat meals have contributed to the market expansion of thermoformed plastics. The majority of thermoformed polymers are used in the healthcare industry due to their antibacterial and odor- and moisture-resistant properties. The special engineering of these plastics supports their use as surgical gloves and urological disposables. Food packaging is another factor driving the global thermoformed plastics market. Increasing disposable income and need for packaging of processed ready-to-eat meals have contributed to the market expansion of thermoformed plastics.

The use of thermoformed plastics in the construction industry to create concrete, flooring, and furniture is anticipated to fuel the market during the evaluation period. In addition, features such as chemical resistance, heat deflection, stiffness, and dielectric strength are responsible for the use of thermoformed plastics in electrical and electronic equipment, resulting in rising sales and consumption, which is anticipated to boost the market. The market developments, such as acquisitions and expansions, are projected to provide major growth prospects.

Market Limitations:

Profitability is projected to be hampered, however, by the fluctuating raw material costs associated with thermoformed plastics. In addition, the high labor costs frequently associated with the production of thermoplastics have a detrimental impact on the worldwide thermoformed plastics market. Additionally, it is challenging to achieve precise wall thickness and consistent product thickness throughout the thermoforming process. This could result in decreased product durability. As a result, manufacturers are investigating viable alternatives to thermoformed polymers, which are seen as a significant market constraint.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Thermoformed Plastics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermoformed-plastics-market-5821

COVID-19 Analysis:

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market in 2020. In 2020, due to the epidemic, numerous nations across the globe instituted lockdowns. Many industries' ongoing construction projects, production activities, and water treatment plants were halted as a result. This has a negative impact on market demand in a variety of applications. In addition, the majority of nations, such as India, Italy, France, Poland, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, went into lockdown in 2020, impacting production in many industries and, consequently, the analyzed market. In 2021, the spread of new varieties may also cause difficulties. Heavy gauge and thin gauge thermoformed plastics consuming industries, such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial, and machinery, have been badly impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic on a global scale.

Market Segmentation:

By product

PET is a thermoplastic polymer that is commonly employed in the production of food packaging materials such as cups, trays, margarine tubs, sandwich packs, disposable items, beverage glasses, and microwaveable containers. A increasing number of firms are utilizing polypropylene for product packaging, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for thermoformed plastics as a whole.

By process

The thin-gauge thermoformed plastic segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 35 percent, and it is anticipated to remain the leading process segment throughout the forecast period. Contact, radiant, and hot air heating processes are used to produce thermoformed polymers. Increasing demand for thin gauge thermoformed plastics for items such as medical device packaging trays in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel segment growth throughout the projected period.

By way of application

In 2021, food packaging was the main application segment with a revenue share of almost 42 percent. In the food business, thermoformed plastics are commonly used for the packaging of fruits, vegetables, confectionary items, meat, poultry, fish, and ready-to-eat meals. In addition, food packaging requires high-quality packaging materials to assure protection from moisture, odor, and bacteria, which thermoplastics supply; hence, thermoplastics are in great demand in the food business.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5821

Regional Evaluation:

Five regions comprise the worldwide thermoformed plastics market: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Due to the increasing demand for the product in industries such as healthcare, food & beverage, electrical, and electronics, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for thermoformed plastics globally. The expansion can be linked to the expansion of the packaging sector in China, India, and Japan. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income per capita in the region are anticipated to boost the regional market over the forecast period. Additionally, the regional demand for thermoformed plastics is predicted to be driven by the expansion of the automotive market and the resulting demand for lightweight components to enhance the fuel economy of automobiles.

Due to the significant production and sales of food & beverage, medical items, and automobiles, North America is the second-largest region in the worldwide thermoformed plastics market. Rapid industrialization and packaging sector improvements are anticipated to drive the regional thermoformed plastics market over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the increasing number of producers and suppliers of thermoformed plastic goods in this region will continue to fuel industry growth. The United States has a prominent thermoforming plastic market, followed by Canada.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5821

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Chromatography Resin Market Research Report — by Type (Natural Resin, Synthetic Resin), Technique (Ion Exchange Chromatography, Affinity Chromatography), Application (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, Agriculture) and Region—Forecast to 2030

Compressor Oil Market: Information by Compressor Types (Reciprocating, Sliding vane, Centrifugal, Screw), Base Oil (Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic, Mineral, Bio-Based), Application (Petrochemical manufacturing, Construction Hydraulics and Mining Equipment, Automotive Engines), Region—Forecast till 2030

Emulsion Adhesives Market: Information by Type (Acrylic Polymers, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) and Others), Application (Tapes & Labels, Furniture, Woodworking and Others), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Paper Working) and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


