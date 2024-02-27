ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THMO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$11m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ThermoGenesis Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that ThermoGenesis Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$2.1m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 54%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ThermoGenesis Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with ThermoGenesis Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 162%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

