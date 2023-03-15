Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 38.38 Bn with a CAGR of 6.5 percent by 2029- Says Maximize Market Research

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Thermoplastic Elastomers Market “. The Thermoplastic Elastomers market size was valued at USD 23.19 Bn in 2021. The total Thermoplastic Elastomers Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 38.38 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 23.19 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 38.38 Bn CAGR 6.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 120 No. of Charts and Figures 130 Segment Covered Material Type and End-Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Methodology

The report on Thermoplastic Elastomers Market includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Thermoplastic Elastomers industry across the globe.

Regional analysis of the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is conducted at country, regional and global level. This helps client gain insights into the market penetration of Thermoplastic Elastomers by region along with factors affecting the same in the Thermoplastic Elastomers market. The report also include micro-level Market dominance by region to gain a micro level understanding of the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market. Segment-wise analysis of the Thermoplastic Elastomers is conducted by Material Type and End Use.

Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market report. Primary research includes surveys, questionnaires and telephonic interviews while secondary research includes journals, white papers, government sites and paid & unpaid databases. Qualitative and quantitative methods of analysis were used in the report to draw inferences from the data collected. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market.

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Overview

Thermoplastic Elastomers is also known as thermoplastic rubbers, is a class of copolymers that consist of materials with both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties. Most elastomers are thermosets thermoplastics are in contrast and easy to use in manufacturing of injection moulding. Thermoplastic Elastomers are widely utilized in the automobile sector for car tyres and other auto parts.

Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to influence the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market growth

Demand for lightweight vehicles from the consumers in the automotive industry and increasing population is contributing to the growth of Thermoplastic Elastomers Market. Thermoplastic Elastomers are used for applications such as wipers, door, exterior filler panels, and others. Rising focus on energy-efficient buildings with efficient and cost-effective alternatives to competitive materials is expected to influence the market Thermoplastic Elastomers market growth. Growing penetration of Electric vehicles due to high performance characteristics as compared to traditional metals are factor responsible for the Thermoplastic Elastomers market growth.

High cost of Thermoplastic Elastomers and fluctuations in prices of raw material is expected to restrain the Thermoplastic Elastomers market growth. Intra thermoplastic elastomers is expected to be the challenging factor for the Thermoplastic Elastomers market growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Thermoplastic Elastomers market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is world’s largest automobile manufacturing hub accounting 60 percent of global output. China and India are the region's fastest-growing economies and are known as manufacturing powerhouses. Growth in construction sector and automotive industry in the region is expected to boost the regional Thermoplastic Elastomers market growth.

European region is expected to influence the Thermoplastic Elastomers market over the forecast period. Several macroeconomic variables such as the debt crisis, rising unemployment, and stalled industrial production are expected to drive the regional Thermoplastic Elastomers market.

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segmentation

Based on Material Type, Styrenic Block Copolymers segment is expected to dominate the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market over the forecast period

Styrenic Block Copolymers in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market held the largest market revenue accounting 36.1 percent in 2021. Styrenic Block Copolymers is the highest consumed material in 2021. Consumers demand from industries such as automotive, construction, footwear, and many more are having demand for the Styrenic Block Copolymers.

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates segment in Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is expected to grow at fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Expansion of automotive industry is expected to fuel the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates segment growth.

Based on End Use, Automotive segment is expected to drive the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles and technological advancement in the industry is expected to influence the automotive segment growth in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market.

Electrical & Electronics is expected to contribute to the Thermoplastic Elastomers Market growth due to rising application of wiring and cables for commercial buildings and household structure.

By Material Type:

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

Copolyester Ether Elastomers



By End-Use:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Key Players include:

Arkema SA(France)

Asahi Kasei Corporation(Japan)

Zeon Corporation(Japan)

Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane Co. Ltd.(China)

China Petrochemical Corporation(China)

Sinopec Group(China)

Kraton Corporation(US)

Huntsman International LLC.(US)

The Dow Chemical Company(US)

Teknor Apex Company(US)

Celanese Corporation(US)

Advanced Elastomer Systems L.P.(US)

Lubrizol Corporation(US)

PolyOne Corporation(US)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.(Netherlands)

Tosoh Corporation(Japan)

Apar Industries Ltd( India)

Muller Kunststoffe(Germany)

BASF SE(Germany)

Covestro AG(Germany)

Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

Bayer Material Science LLC(Germany)

Apar Industries Ltd (India):

APAR is a future-driven brand due to their technical expertise constantly searching new and high quality polymer compounds. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates, which is fully cured EPDM rubber particles are coated and dispersed in PP matrices and this segment made APAR different from others. The total revenue of the company in year 2022 is USD 1.13 Bn.

Kraton Corporation (US):

Kraton is committed to safe and socially responsible operations. They continuously work to improve their products and processes with the goal of reducing their emissions and customers’ environmental footprint. The total annual revenue of the company is USD 1.97 Bn.

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material Type and End-Use

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

